Ole Miss Emerges From Lane Kiffin's Shadow While LSU's Coach Wallows

Saturday was a night to remember in Oxford, Mississippi.

The Ole Miss Rebels took down the rival LSU Tigers and former head coach Lane Kiffin in an instant classic. After Kiffin's dramatic departure from Ole Miss at the end of last year's regular season, this year's Magnolia Bowl was always going to be a powder keg of emotion, and the Rebels (hopefully, in their mind) received some closure to a chapter that has dominated national headlines for months.

After all the speculation on whether or not Ole Miss could continue to win big without Kiffin on the sidelines, the Rebels have seemingly put that narrative to rest following the 32-24 win in Oxford.

Trinidad Chambliss Gets Last Laugh Over Former Head Coach

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) smiles after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Credit to them: players made plays," Kiffin said in his postgame press conference. "All week, my biggest fear every minute was when the game is at the end and Trinidad has the ball in his hand, and the guy made a lot of plays during the game and did a great job. They say he's the hardest player to play in America, and he showed up great today."

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was masterful with the ball in his hands on Saturday night, especially in the first half and then in crunch time in the fourth quarter.

Chambliss finished the game 33-of-48 passing for 363 yards and two touchdowns, and he added a rushing score on the ground late in the game to give Ole Miss an eventual eight-point lead prior to LSU's final drive that ended with a Sam Leavitt interception.

Chambliss was brought to Ole Miss by Kiffin last season, and his emergence as a star quarterback who transferred from the Division II level is a testament to Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.'s ability to identify talent. Instead of following Kiffin and Weis to LSU, however, Chambliss elected to remain at Ole Miss, and Saturday's performance just further cements his legacy as one of the best to ever don red and blue at the quarterback position in Oxford.

Multiple times during Saturday's ABC broadcast, analyst Kirk Herbstreit referred to Chambliss as "the best quarterback in America," and the win over LSU should vault him even higher in the latest Heisman conversations.

"Finally got that one out of the way," Chambliss said postgame. "Feel like we've been hearing about that for the whole offseason and throughout the whole year. Glad we got the win out of our team."

Despite the Emotional Win, Ole Miss Still Has More to Play For in 2026

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding interacts with Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin prior to the game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I just told our team in there, 'Look, I don't think anybody came here to beat LSU,'" Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding said postgame. "That's not what our goal was coming in and working so hard in the offseason. It wasn't just to win one football game. I told them, 'Is it sweet? Absolutely, and go enjoy it tonight, for sure. But we've got to come back to work tomorrow. We've got a really, really good Florida team next week.'

"It wasn't the Super Bowl, and we didn't make it to be the Super Bowl."

Saturday was full of emotion for Ole Miss, and the Rebels now officially have the nation's attention. Ole Miss is now ranked No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25, but the road doesn't get any easier from this point forward. Next week, the Rebels travel to The Swamp to face the up-and-coming Florida Gators led by new head coach Jon Sumrall. For Ole Miss fans who remember, the last time the Rebels went to Gainesville, their College Football Playoff hopes were dashed in 2024 with a road loss to the Gators. That's not an easy place to play.

Later on the schedule, Ole Miss still has to go to No. 1 Texas, host No. 2 Georgia, host Oklahoma, and host No. 24 Mississippi State who broke into the Top 25 this week after starting the year 3-0 behind electric quarterback Kamario Taylor.

The Rebels (and their fans) had this game against LSU circled on the calendar for obvious reasons, but now that they've won and the game is over, the page has to turn quickly if Ole Miss hopes to reach its playoff aspirations again in 2026. Golding is right: Saturday can't be the be-all, end-all of the season. There are bigger fish to fry.

For now, however, it has to feel pretty sweet to get one over on Kiffin, and this is one that Oxford will be discussing for a long time to come.

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