Today, the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels will host the 123rd Egg Bowl against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Mississippi State is looking to grab its sixth win of the season to become bowl-eligible and salvage something out of a season that fell apart following the injury of star quarterback Kamario Taylor.

Ole Miss has had a collapse of its own, going from being ranked at No. 4 in the AP Poll prior to the game against Florida to missing this season's College Football Playoff.

Part of the blame for the disappointing season can be put on quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss' passing game. However, last week was a strong passing performance for the Rebels; let's dive into how well they've thrown the ball this season and how confident I am in their passing ability heading into the Egg Bowl.

Rebels' Passing Offense vs. Bulldogs' Passing Defense

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander runs after a catch for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Wofford Terriers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The stars of the show for Ole Miss' passing offense have been Chambliss and wide receiver Deuce Alexander.

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Chambliss has thrown for 2,853 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 277 yards and seven touchdowns. Alexander leads the team in receptions with 55, receiving yards with 815 and receiving touchdowns with seven.

Last Saturday against Wofford, the two had one of their most productive games of the season. Chambliss was 19-for-20 passing for 367 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. Alexander caught five passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yarder from backup quarterback Deuce Knight.

Last week's game helped boost Ole Miss' season-long averages, as the Rebels rank No. 2 in the SEC in passing yards, averaging 284.7 passing yards per game, as well as No. 3 in total yards and total points.

Mississippi State's defense has given up the most passing yards of any team in the SEC, allowing an average of 249.4 yards per game. The Bulldogs have also given up the second-most points in the SEC with 307, an average of 27.9 points per game.

Despite having cornerbacks receiving NFL attention in Kelley Jones and Jett Jefferson, Mississippi State's defense hasn't done enough to stop me from being very confident in the Rebels heading into today's game.

In the predictions for the Egg Bowl by Ole Miss on SI staff, I predicted a 21-point victory for the Rebels, and I expect an explosive passing game to be one of the factors that will keep the Golden Egg in Oxford.

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