Paul Finebaum Warns Lane Kiffin Ahead of Heated Ole Miss vs. LSU Clash

No college football game will draw a larger audience on September 19 than the game that will be played between LSU and Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi. The return of former Rebels' head coach Lane Kiffin will have the nation's eyes glued to the game.

Kiffin did not leave Oxford on good terms. It was an ugly split for the six-year head coach as his team was prepared for the college football playoff. Pete Golding took the reins, and the Rebels went on an inspiring run to the semifinals.

That didn't quite soften the blow for Ole Miss fans and for good reason. It felt like a backstab that few programs have ever felt. Paul Finebaum didn't mince his words on Kiffin's return, per Nick Schultz of On3 Sports.

Paul Finebaum Compares Kiffin's Return to Ole Miss to Tennessee

Nov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Finebaum discussed Kiffin's return to Ole Miss on Wednesday during ESPN's SEC football schedule release show.

"One day, I will solve the riddle of which fan base hates Lane Kiffin more - Tennessee for 2009 or this? When Kiffin went back to Tennessee a couple of years ago, they threw golf balls and mustard at him. That will be Kindergarten stuff compared to this."

The Tennessee incident occurred in 2021, when Kiffin coached his first game at Neyland Stadium since leaving the program. A similar reaction will occur when Kiffin's Tigers take the field for the first time. On top of that, Kiffin will face the music in Tennessee once again in November.

Ole Miss-LSU will be available to a national audience on ABC, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. It'll be the Rebels' first conference game following matchups with Louisville in week one and Charlotte in week two.

Pete Golding Shares Thoughts on LSU-Ole Miss

Nov 23, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (left) and Mississippi Rebels defensive coordinator Pete Golding (right) watch during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Golding shared what he believes will happen on September 19th, per On3's Chris Low.

"Going to be a madhouse, an absolute madhouse, and this whole place is ready...been ready," Golding said.

That atmosphere should fuel the Rebels to come out with a win. LSU made substantial changes to the coaching staff and added elite talent through the transfer portal. Ole Miss will line up with former teammates, including defensive edge Princewill Umanmielen.

The easy thing for the Rebels to do is look ahead to LSU. It's hard not to, given the circumstances. However, they must take care of business during the first two weeks of the season. The conference schedule will present its fair share of challenges against Georgia, Texas, and Oklahoma, but defeating Kiffin and the Tigers would be a substantial victory.

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