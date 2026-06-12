5 Areas Ole Miss Rebels Need to Improve in Order to Compete for a Title in 2026
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The Ole Miss Rebels are heading into unknown territory as they put in the work to begin the 2026 season.
No team has had its head coach leave before the start of a College Football Playoff appearance. Well, that was before last season when the Rebels had to deal with that exact situation. Now, first-year head coach Pete Golding will be looking to build off the team's postseason run. One that helped him secure the job in Oxford.
Golding has an incredible opportunity to get the Rebels back to the CFP this season, but he will need to work on a few areas to make that happen. Here are five areas the Rebels will need to improve on in order to be a championship contender in 2026.
1. Pass Rush
The Rebels ranked seventh in the SEC in sacks in the 2025 season. The unit finished the season with 33 sacks, leaving some room for improvement.
This season, the Rebels will be looking to junior Kam Franklin and senior Suntarine Perkins, who combined for 9.5 sacks last season.
2. Team Chemistry
With Kiffin's exit, the Rebels also had a mass exodus with their roster. The Rebels brought in 29 players through the transfer portal for the upcoming season. Finding chemistry on this squad may be Golding's biggest job this summer.
3. Secondary Work
It's easy to pick on this defense coming into the 2026 season because the offense was nearly perfect in 2025. That may be a statement that doesn't bode well for Golding, given he was the defensive coordinator last season. However, if there are issues on this team, they're mainly on the defensive side.
Last season, the Rebels allowed the fifth most passing yards in the SEC. If they want to contend for a title, that has to be shored up immediately.
4. Another Defensive Issue
Facing elite talent every week on the offensive side of the ball proved to be a tough task for the Rebels last season. Not only did the pass defense struggle, but the Rebels' run defense was even worse.
The Rebels were second in the SEC in yards given up on the ground last season with 2,984 yards. Golding will need defensive tackles Will Echoles and transfer Michai Boireau to close the holes on the defensive front.
5. Forcing Turnovers
The Rebels forced 14 turnovers last season, putting them in a tie for 11th in the SEC in forced turnovers. Golding's defense has to find ways to give the offense more possessions this season.
It's clear the defense has holes that need to be addressed. The offense will more than likely carry this team once again, but if the defense takes a step in the right direction, the Rebels could be playing in the big one.
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Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his role with Ole Miss on SI, Tyler also covers multiple SEC teams, the MLB, and pop culture for The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93