5 Areas Ole Miss Rebels Need to Improve in Order to Compete for a Title in 2026

The Ole Miss Rebels are heading into unknown territory as they put in the work to begin the 2026 season.

No team has had its head coach leave before the start of a College Football Playoff appearance. Well, that was before last season when the Rebels had to deal with that exact situation. Now, first-year head coach Pete Golding will be looking to build off the team's postseason run. One that helped him secure the job in Oxford.

Golding has an incredible opportunity to get the Rebels back to the CFP this season, but he will need to work on a few areas to make that happen. Here are five areas the Rebels will need to improve on in order to be a championship contender in 2026.

1. Pass Rush

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Ole Miss Rebels (11) scrambles away from Ole Miss Rebels defensive end Kam Franklin (5) during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rebels ranked seventh in the SEC in sacks in the 2025 season. The unit finished the season with 33 sacks, leaving some room for improvement.

This season, the Rebels will be looking to junior Kam Franklin and senior Suntarine Perkins, who combined for 9.5 sacks last season.

2. Team Chemistry

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Kiffin's exit, the Rebels also had a mass exodus with their roster. The Rebels brought in 29 players through the transfer portal for the upcoming season. Finding chemistry on this squad may be Golding's biggest job this summer.

3. Secondary Work

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels cornerback Antonio Kite (8) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Talyn Taylor (11) during the first half during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It's easy to pick on this defense coming into the 2026 season because the offense was nearly perfect in 2025. That may be a statement that doesn't bode well for Golding, given he was the defensive coordinator last season. However, if there are issues on this team, they're mainly on the defensive side.

Last season, the Rebels allowed the fifth most passing yards in the SEC. If they want to contend for a title, that has to be shored up immediately.

4. Another Defensive Issue

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Facing elite talent every week on the offensive side of the ball proved to be a tough task for the Rebels last season. Not only did the pass defense struggle, but the Rebels' run defense was even worse.

The Rebels were second in the SEC in yards given up on the ground last season with 2,984 yards. Golding will need defensive tackles Will Echoles and transfer Michai Boireau to close the holes on the defensive front.

5. Forcing Turnovers

Sep 13, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels cheerleaders run an Ole Miss flag across the field after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorback at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Rebels forced 14 turnovers last season, putting them in a tie for 11th in the SEC in forced turnovers. Golding's defense has to find ways to give the offense more possessions this season.

It's clear the defense has holes that need to be addressed. The offense will more than likely carry this team once again, but if the defense takes a step in the right direction, the Rebels could be playing in the big one.

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