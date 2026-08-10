Trinidad Chambliss Is Backing Up His Confidence at Fall Camp

Trinidad Chambliss is ready to take Ole Miss to the next step after a great season last year.

He led the Rebels to the semifinal round in the College Football Playoff and finished eighth in Heisman voting. Chambliss is one of the key returners for the Ole Miss offense, but he is mostly surrounded by a new cast.

From a new offensive coordinator to five new receivers, Chambliss will be an important teacher for the new weapons on this offense. Amidst all of that, Chambliss’s confidence is at an all-time high heading into this fall.

Where Trinidad's confidence comes from

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss reacts during the fourth quarter against the Tulane Green Wave | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the craziest realities from last year is that Chambliss was not the starting quarterback for Ole Miss at the start of the season.

He saw some snaps in the first game against Georgia State, but didn’t take over the starting role until week three against Arkansas. From then on, Chambliss never looked back. He passed for nearly 4,000 yards and had 30 total touchdowns.

He had many incredible moments some of them would make anyone think “there is no way this is this guys first year in the SEC.”

He came into Samford Stadium and scored five straight touchdowns against Kirby Smart's Georgia defense and took the Bulldog fans out of the game.

He led Ole Miss to the most wins in school history and won two playoff games.

To sum it all up, Chambliss did so much in his first year that has boosted his confidence a lot heading into year two for the Rebels. All those things he did last year have also earned him national attention and have put him on Heisman watch.

What Chambliss’s fall camp has looked like

One of the biggest changes for Chambliss this year is his new offensive coordinator, John David Baker.

Chambliss has shared what it’s been like to get to know and work with his new coach.

“It’s great to have someone who is elite with ball knowledge and knows the offense as well.”

Baker coached at Ole Miss in 2023 as a co-offensive coordinator before spending two years at East Carolina University as their offensive coordinator.

In addition to the new coach, Chambliss is throwing too many new targets. Ole Miss only retained one starting pass catcher from last year's team. Head coach Pete Golding added a lot of talent in the portal or from high school.

Chambliss recently said what it’s like practicing with and getting to know the new additions.

“I like this group; I feel like there's not a lot of drop-off from last year’s group. There are four or five new receivers, so I've been teaching them our explosive offense and the Ole Miss standard.”

Chambliss is now the experienced leader of this Ole Miss offense and has a great mindset heading into the 2026 season.

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