Trinidad Chambliss Embracing Pressure That He ‘Asked For’ Throughout Final Season With Ole Miss

OXFORD | Trinidad Chambliss enters his second season at Ole Miss in a far different place than he was a year ago both on and off the field.

Between a shiny $5 million NIL deal with Ole Miss, new attention, endorsement deals off the field, NFL Draft projections and finally earning the right to be an unquestioned Division I starting quarterback entering a season, Chambliss has rightfully been the talk of the town in Oxford.

Chambliss is coming off a season in which he played an integral part in Ole Miss having its best campaign to date, winning 13-of-15 games while accounting for over 4,000 total yards of offense and 30 total touchdowns. After being little-known going into his first season with Ole Miss as a, then, backup signal-caller, Chambliss is on everybody’s radar in his second year with the Rebels — who are both expected to do big things once again this fall.

Just this week ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit deemed Chambliss ‘the face of college football’, entering the 2026 season.

Embracing, but clearing, the hype

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’m all for it. I hope he’s the face of college football at the end of the year,” head coach Pete Golding said Thursday, in response to Herbstreit’s comments. “That’s the key to the drill around this game. Make sure people are excited at the end of the year, make sure you’re up for all of these awards at the end of the year. I mean all of this stuff sounds real good right now and all everybody is doing is just talking…It’s time for people to stop talking and making sure we’re putting the work in and doing the things we’re supposed to do to put ourselves in situations at the end of the year to be successful.”

With expectations, as well as substantial investments, come pressure.

The Rebels’ starting quarterback didn’t shy away from that aspect at all following Thursday’s practice. Chambliss will be embracing the exact pressure he ‘asked for’ all along.

“I feel like pressure is a privilege. I prayed to be in this situation, this is what I asked for,” Chambliss said. “I’m grateful enough that God has given me this opportunity to be a quarterback at Ole Miss and have the platform that I have. Yeah there is some pressure, but it’s what I’ve asked for. Just got to do what I’ve been taught to do, what I’ve been doing my whole life and that’s just play ball.”

Herbstreit is far from the only media member that is bullish on Ole Miss’ returning starter under center. Many have called Chambliss the best signal-caller in either the SEC or nation multiple times over the last month alone.

How does Chambliss view himself?

“I feel like any player has confidence in themselves, has belief in their abilities. I’m not gonna say I’m the best quarterback in the nation, but that’s how I approach the game,” Chambliss added. “You just have to approach that no one can mess with you on the field (and) that you’re untouchable almost. That’s how I look at it. I’m super confident in my ability, but I don’t really try to look into all the individual awards and all the preseason lists and all that. It doesn’t really mean anything until we’re done with the season. I feel like those individual awards are based off how good your team is and how far your team went. And if you win the SEC Championship or win a National Championship then all those other individual awards will come.”

If Chambliss wants to repeat the incredible success he had last season, Ole Miss’ pass catchers will have to be in sync. The Rebels are replacing five of their top seven receiving targets from a year ago, bringing in five pass catchers from the transfer portal.

So far, the group is gelling well.

“It’s been good. I like this group. I feel like there’s not a lot of dropoff from last year’s group. There’s obviously room for improvement,” Chambliss said. “There’s four or five new receivers, so them coming in they have to understand our offense, how fast we play. We like to have a lot of explosive plays on the offensive side of the ball, so just teaching them that (and) teaching them the Ole Miss standard. But they’ve been great and they’re eager to learn. They love to get critiqued and just find out and ask me ‘How can I make your job easier?’, which I love.”

Chambliss and Ole Miss will embark on the 2026 season next month, Sept. 6, against Louisville at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

“That was a big reason why I came back. I wanted to stamp my legacy here,” Chambliss told reporters Thursday. “I know to be a quarterback at Ole Miss it’s an honor, (and) it's a privilege. I just want to stamp my legacy here. I want to be known as one of the greatest quarterbacks to come through Ole Miss. That was really it. This is a great program, I wouldn’t want to play for anyone else.”

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