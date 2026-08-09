Why Ole Miss' Veteran Leadership Could Pay Off in Close SEC Games

The 2025 Ole Miss football team had one of the best seasons in program history, and many of those players will return in 2026, making this one of the most anticipated Rebels teams in school history.

In 2025, Ole Miss defeated Tulane in the first round of the College Football Playoff before defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the second round, all while having newly promoted head coach Pete Golding at the helm after previous head coach Lane Kiffin left for the LSU Tigers.

Ole Miss returns a plethora of talent on both sides of the ball despite Kiffin's departure. Golding did an excellent job not only retaining players from the magical 2025 season, but also adding key players and depth through the transfer portal.

Rebels Offense Returns Plenty of Experience

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss returns to Ole Miss with a year of SEC experience under his belt. Chambliss returns after winning an injunction in court, allowing him to play another season in Oxford.

Kewan Lacy also returns for the Rebels in 2026, coming off a season in which he broke the Rebels' single season rushing touchdown record. Both Lacy and Chambliss are likely to be in the Heisman conversation throughout the season.

The offensive line returns a couple of key starters from last season, including center Byrcen Sanders and right guard Patrick Kutas. Both players struggled at times last season but are looking to improve with more experience.

The main pass catchers returning for the Rebels are tight end Caleb Odom, who looks to get more involved in the offense during his second season at Ole Miss, and wide receiver Deuce Alexander, who was critical to the success of the Ole Miss offense last season.

Rebels Return Key Defensive Players

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Golding might just have his best defense since the 2024 season in which the Rebels had key players like Walter Nolen and Trey Amos.

The defensive line is stacked, as Will Echoles and Kam Franklin look to cause havoc for SEC offensive linemen just as the duo did in 2025. Echoles is one of the most talented players in the SEC and is often mocked as a first round pick by many analysts.

The defensive back group is very deep as well, as Ole Miss returns Jaylon Braxton and Antonio Kite. Both players are looking to have key seasons after solid 2025 campaigns with the Rebels.

The Rebels' best returning player on defense will be EDGE/linebacker Suntarine Perkins. Perkins does it all for Ole Miss, as he can sack the quarterback and drop back into coverage.

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