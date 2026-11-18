Despite recent hindrances to his rise, Trinidad Chambliss has established himself as one of Ole Miss' greats since arriving as a transfer from Division II Ferris State ahead of the 2025 season.

Since taking the reins at quarterback against Arkansas last season, Chambliss has been a linchpin for the Rebels, forcing the program into the limelight and putting his own name in Heisman conversations.

While recent events have transpired opposite to how Chambliss would have preferred, the Rebel quarterback earned another notch on his belt in Ole Miss' loss to Oklahoma on Sunday, knotting him up with one of the biggest names in school history, Archie Manning.

In less than two full seasons, Chambliss has tied the legendary Manning for career touchdowns at Ole Miss, now with 56 in his time in Oxford. While Chambliss' tenure with the Rebels will end without another trip to the College Football Playoff or a push for eternal glory, the Ole Miss star will be remembered by fans forever, leaving an indelible mark on the program during a transformative era.

Living Up To The Manning Legacy

Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) celebrates the victory following a game against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chambliss has quite the resume in his time in the SEC. Heading south after a strong career at Ferris State, leading the Bulldogs to a D-II National Championship and turning the Big Rapids, Michigan school into a juggernaut of collegiate football.

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While Chambliss may reside in Oxford now, his former school has certainly reaped the benefits, as Fox's Big Noon Kickoff heads to Ferris State for its matchup with Truman State, giving the budding powerhouse a much larger audience in a slate this week lacking monumental games.

As for the former Bulldog, Chambliss has flourished since arriving on campus in Oxford. Taking over for an injured Austin Simmons, Chambliss promptly took the job and led the Rebels to their greatest season in modern history, leading Ole Miss to an 11-1 record, a College Football Playoff berth and two CFP victories, the first in program history.

Standing at sixth in the rankings currently, Chambliss is in good company with the greatest Rebel quarterbacks.

Another Manning, one who Chambliss will not be able to catch, leads the program in touchdowns by a quarterback. Eli Manning contributed 89 total touchdowns for Ole Miss, leaving Chambliss quite far behind in the rearview mirror of catching another member of football's most storied family.

Following Manning, fellow New York Giant Jaxson Dart ranks second among the Rebels, nearly catching Manning with 84 career scores. Bo Wallace and Matt Corral follow with 81 and 75, respectively, leaving only one more quarterback within striking distance of Chambliss.

Chad Kelly, who possesses the 22-game touchdown pass streak that Chambliss nearly caught up to before failing to continue it against Georgia, has 65 touchdowns for the Rebels, leaving Chambliss to need 9 through the final two regular-season games and a prospective bowl showdown.

While Chambliss certainly would have preferred to leave a legacy of a national title as he did in Big Rapids, its unlikely the Ole Miss star will ever be left on the hook to buy a meal in Oxford.

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