While the last two weeks have been anything but kind to Ole Miss, the future of Rebel football is looking bright.

Announced today by Rivals' Rivals300, Ole Miss commit Keegan Croucher was upgraded to a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 9 player in the incoming class, whilst also ranking out as the nation's top incoming quarterback prospect.

Needing some good news, Ole Miss looks to have found itself another quarterback of the future. Posing as a competitor for former five-star Deuce Knight, the Rebels are in for a quarterback battle in camp ahead of the 2027 season.

Recent history at the quarterback position has been kind to the Rebels, riding a wave of talent dating back to Matt Corral's time in Oxford. While Knight should take the reins after Trinidad Chambliss, Croucher gives Ole Miss yet another leader with immense star potential.

Hit After Hit with the Green Dot

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears defensive tackle Cole Maxwell (96) lands on the ankle while sacking Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) during the first half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss is in a period of sustained success at the quarterback position, and it is not crazy to call the school the modern quarterback university.

Matt Corral

Matt Corral was a legitimate breakout star on the national scale coming out of Ole Miss. Throwing for north of 8,200 yards in his time with the Rebels and adding another nearly 1,400 yards on the ground, Corral earned himself a well deserved 7th place Heisman vote and imprinted himself on the program as one of its best at the position.

In the toughest conference in college football, Corral established himself as a real star ahead of his journey in the NFL that saw him bounce between the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings

Jaxson Dart

People lie, numbers do not. It cannot be taken away from Jaxson Dart that he is statistically the most productive quarterback in the history of Ole Miss' football program. Dart eclipsed 10,000 passing yards for the Rebels while adding 1,500 on the ground, leaving an indelible mark on the program and helping establish it as the national powerhouse it is seen as today.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Dart has become the face of Rebels in the NFL, drafted as the 25th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to the New York Giants, adding to the legacy of Ole Miss' quarterback talent in the Big Apple created by Eli Manning, the only Rebel with more passing touchdowns than Dart.

It can be said, though, that Dart walked so the quarterback behind him could run, and even though two game buffer period of Austin Simmons came between the two, Dart and his true successor will forever be remembered by all of the Rebel faithful.

Trinidad Chambliss

Oct 31, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dart left massive shoes to be filled, and Trinidad Chambliss outgrew them in his first season in Oxford. Leading the Rebels to heights never seen before, the former Ferris State starboy turned Ole Miss into a championship contender right away.

It's easy to get down on Chambliss with how the Rebels have faltered recently, but again, stats really do not lie. Until the devastating loss to Georgia, Chambliss threw for touchdowns in 21 consecutive games, falling just short of Chad Kelly's 22-game streak. For a majority of the 2026 season, it looked like a Heisman winner was making his case in Oxford, and even with an unfortunate end to his time in Oxford, Chambliss deserves his flowers.

Bringing the Rebels to a College Football Playoff semifinal and pushing forth an incredible resume in his time in Oxford, Chambliss will be remembered as one of Ole Miss' greatest talents, and certainly has a career in the NFL ahead of him.

Where Do We Go Now?

Sep 12, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Deuce Knight (2) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing behind hallowed names like the ones above is not an easy task, though Knight, in the little experience he has had in Oxford, seems to be up to the task. Showing true physical prowess when called upon and backed by his impressive showings as a freshman at Auburn, the Mississippi native has all the intangibles it takes to become a legend in the Grove.

While Croucher adds another piece to the puzzle of a national title push for Ole Miss, the future is now for Deuce Knight. To live up to the legacies of Corral, Dart and Chambliss, the Rebels will need the best from Knight, and only time will tell if the golden era of passing talent in Oxford will continue.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.