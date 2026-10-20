Trinidad Chambliss Is Closing In on Ole Miss History

Trinidad Chambliss is closing in on a spot among Ole Miss's greatest quarterbacks. After throwing a touchdown pass in 19 consecutive games, the senior quarterback has tied Matt Corral for the second-longest streak in program history, leaving Chad Kelly's school record of 22 games within reach.

Just a few years ago, Chambliss was an unranked, zero-star recruit committed to Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan. Over three seasons with the Bulldogs, Chambliss was on two Division II national championship teams, led the 2024 title-winning team and earned a finalist nod for the Harlon Hill Trophy, the Division II equivalent of the Heisman.

Now, Chambliss has emerged as the leader of an Ole Miss offense with College Football Playoff aspirations. The former Division II quarterback has helped lead the Rebels through a historic stretch while building a resume that could soon place him alongside some of the program's most accomplished passers.

Chambliss has already made an indelible mark on Ole Miss. With the school record in sight, his next touchdown pass could bring him one step closer to etching his name into program history.

Kelly, Corral and Chambliss

Nov 5, 2016; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Chad Kelly (10) is hurried by Georgia Southern Eagles linebacker Ukeme Eligwe (7) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chad Kelly set the standard for consecutive games with a passing touchdown during his time in Oxford. The former Rebels quarterback recorded a passing touchdown in 22 straight games across the 2015 and 2016 seasons, establishing a mark that has stood for nearly a decade.

Matt Corral came close to matching Kelly's record during his time as the Rebels' starter from 2019-21. Corral recorded a passing touchdown in 19 consecutive games, a mark that Chambliss matched against Missouri on Oct. 17.

Chambliss' latest performance came during Ole Miss' 31-3 victory over Missouri. The quarterback completed 20 of 36 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns, adding a rushing score as the Rebels improved to 5-1 on the season. His performance extended the streak to 19 games and moved him into a tie with Corral for the second-longest such streak in program history.

Coming from three vastly different eras in program history, the quarterbacks all have left a lasting impact on Ole Miss. Chambliss, who brought the Rebels their closest to national glory in more than half a century, is primed to leave the greatest mark of all.

For Chambliss, the opportunity to surpass both quarterbacks comes as he continues to build his legacy in Oxford. Another passing touchdown against Texas would push his streak to 20 consecutive games, putting him two games away from tying Kelly's record.

A Record Within Reach

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The next stage of Chambliss' pursuit begins on Oct. 24 against Texas. With the Rebels preparing for another SEC matchup, the quarterback will have an opportunity to continue climbing the program's record books against one of the conference's most prominent opponents.

The numbers provide a clear path. Chambliss needs to record a passing touchdown in three more games to tie Kelly's record of 22 consecutive games. Auburn on Oct. 31, Georgia on Nov. 7th and Oklahoma on Nov. 14th stand between Chambliss and the Rebels' immortality.

There is still work to be done before Chambliss can claim the record outright. But his rise from an unranked Division II recruit to a quarterback chasing one of Ole Miss' longest-standing passing marks has already made for a remarkable story.

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