Two Ole Miss Players Named To NFL Network's Top 50 Prospect List
Jaxson Dart and Walter Nolen shouldn't have to wait long to hear their names called on draft night following a trip to Mobile, Ala.
At least that's what NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah's board predicts heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.
In Jeremiah's latest top 50, Dart and Nolen were listed among the group. Nolen, who last season served as the anchor for Ole Miss' defensive line, was the 26th-ranked prospect as the No. 4 defensive tackle behind Michigan's Mason Graham (No. 4), Michigan's Kenneth Grant (No. 18) and Oregon's Derrick Harmon (No. 22).
"As a pass rusher, he can really get off the ball with urgency and roll his hips to jolt blockers," Jeremiah wrote. "He flashes a violent hump move and can redirect with ease. He needs to improve his vision and awareness, though. He wins a lot of battles but fails to win the war because of his inability to locate the ball. Against the run, he can generate negative plays for the offense by shooting gaps, but he gets caught and washed at times."
Nolen not only led all SEC defensive tackles in tackles for loss, but his frame, physicality and pass-rush skills made offenses one-dimensional. The Rebels allowed 80.46 rushing yards per game and led the country in yards per attempt at 2.2.
"If he lands with the right scheme/coach, he could emerge as one of the better players in this draft class," Jeremiah wrote.
Dart, who comes in for Jeremiah as QB3, graded out as the No. 41 overall prospect. Despite missing a few key traits to jump into top 10 conversations, Jeremiah is high on his accuracy, arm strength and execution as a passer.
"Dart connects on a lot of RPOs, quick hitters and seam balls. He has the touch to get the ball up and down at the second level. He flashed the ability to get deeper in his progression, but the first or second option was usually open," Jeremiah wrote. "His eyes work fast and there are occasions where his feet fail to catch up, which can impact ball placement. He doesn’t have a huge power arm, but he has enough to drive the ball outside the numbers without issue. His decision-making continued to improve throughout his college career, but there were still hiccups at times."
As a senior, Dart threw for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns paired with just six interceptions. He also led the SEC (third in FBS) with 329.2 passing yards per game while earning single-season Ole Miss records in total offense (4,774) and passing yards.
Jeremiah sees Dart as a work in progress and far from a Day 1 starter, but the potential to be a long-term answer for a franchise is undeniable.
"Dart is still a work in progress, but he possesses starter traits and his competitiveness will endear him to his teammates," Jeremiah wrote.
Both players are expected to be top 50 picks in April's NFL Draft out at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc.
The Ole Miss duo will compete on Saturday in the Reese's Senior Bowl at 1:30 p.m. CT in Mobile, Ala.. The game will be televised on NFL Network.