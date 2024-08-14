'Unstoppable!' Cayden Lee Believes Rebels Have Nation's 'Best Receiver Room'
With Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins, Juice Wells, Cayden Lee, Ayden Williams, and eventually Deion Smith, the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels look to be set at the wide receiver position in the 2024 season.
This mixture of new and veteran faces is expected to provide a massive impact for the Ole Miss offense in the fall, and one of the younger members of the room was made available to the media on Monday where he shed some light on the position group's mindset in mid-August.
Wide receiver Cayden Lee saw action in 10 games last season, hauling in five receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Despite not having a massive presence on the field personally, Lee believes that he and his fellow receivers could play an even bigger role in the Rebels' offense in 2024.
"100 percent. With the guys we have in the room, it's unstoppable," Lee said. "You can't double anybody because they'll just go to somebody else. The passing game is definitely going to be a big part of our offense this year."
Also on Monday, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin noted that last year's leading receiver in Tre Harris is also a candidate for the most improved player of the offseason, in his mind. That's a scary thought for opposing defenses, considering Harris almost eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards despite missing a game due to injury.
But it's not just Harris. Lee has seen the motivation increase throughout the wide receiver room, including within himself.
"I feel like right now the expectations have just increased to another level just because of the guys they brought in the room," Lee said. "We have, arguably, in my opinion, the best receiver room in the country. So day-in, and day-out, you've got to be on your best foot forward, got to have great practices, and keep stacking days. Just got to be better every day."
Lee drew a start in the 2023 Peach Bowl win over Penn State, catching three passes for 29 yards in his home state of Georgia. That expanded role could have provided some personal motivation for Lee, but in the end, a championship season is the expectation among his unit.
Numerous talking heads around the country have felt the same, at least to an extent. Ole Miss is in conversations to challenge for an SEC Championship and College Football Playoff appearance this season, but that hasn't changed the tune inside the Manning Center.
"At the end of the day, it's just all talk," Lee said. "As Lane Kiffin likes to say, 'rat poison,' so you don't feed into it too much, but there's definitely talk inside the building. It's just everybody's standard's raised another level, and our goal is a national championship at the end of the day, so we just have to keep working to get there."
Lee and Ole Miss will begin their season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.