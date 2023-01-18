Washington OL Victor Curne Announces Commitment to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels added some veteran depth to their offensive line on Tuesday when Washington Huskies offensive lineman Victor Curne announced his intentions to transfer to Ole Miss.

The former huskie started two seasons at right tackle (2020 and 2021) for Washington and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Curne was a three-star recruit in Washington's 2018 signing class and rated as the No. 27 offensive guard in the nation coming out of Second Baptist High School. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound tackle brings versatility to the Ole Miss offensive front, as he has the athleticism to slide inside to guard if necessary.

Curne is the second offensive lineman transfer to commit to Ole Miss in the last week, joining former UAB Blazers guard Quincy Mcgee who committed this past weekend.

Ole Miss offensive line coach John Garrison has hit recruiting hard after recently being hired in December.

With stalwart offensive lineman Nick Broeker declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, Curne brings needed versatility and a veteran presence that should help bolster an Ole Miss unit that paved the way for the SEC's No. 1 rushing attack in 2022.

