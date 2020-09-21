WATCH: Lane Kiffin's Week 1 Presser, Talking Florida, Quarterbacks and More

Lane Kiffin spoke to media in his standard Monday time slot earlier today at 11:45 a.m. as he will to start each week this 2020 season. We've made it.

Today, kicking off the opening week of the season, Kiffin spoke about the team's Saturday scrimmage, their week one opponent in Florida, Otis Reese' eligibility, his starting lineup and more.

You can watch everything Kiffin said above or read the full transcript below.

Opening Statement…

"Mock Game Saturday, we won, so that was good. Defense played really well. No third down conversions, and I think eight sacks. Offense was up and down. Did not play as well as we would like, especially in the second half. So, we had a few turnovers, some special teams execution issue, but, just reminds us we've got a lot of work left to do."



On offensive turnovers…

"More consistent quarterback play. You know, it wasn't a bunch of fumbles. We've been pretty good with ball security. It has been interceptions and usually it has been the quarterback. Sometimes maybe a tipped pass or something like that, but these are either inaccurate throws or poor decision making. So, we've gotta get back to playing like we were initially, because the first scrimmage they were both really good."



On Otis Reese's eligibility…

"Unfortunately, we still do not have an answer. We have not gotten an answer from the NCAA, and it's got to go to the SEC after that. So, you know it kind of makes it difficult. You know because of trying to plan and figure out—same with —here's two guys that would potentially be starters for us that we don't know what to do and we're trying to practice. We really only have two practices left, really, Tuesday and Wednesday so sure be nice to know."



On emotions of Saturday's game…

"I don't think I'm a real emotional guy on things. I don't think it will be any real different for me. But I do think that, very happy for a lot of people who put a lot of effort for this to happen. Starting with the commissioner, then the athletic directors, presidents, chancellors, just to get it ok'd, and then all the people, medical people and everything around here helping. A lot of people have done a lot of stuff to get to this point, so very grateful for that."



On COVID-19 status…

"Yeah, we are now two weeks in a row with zero (positive tests), so we've been very fortunate here. Especially these are the two most important because you would obviously be out for the opener. Nobody got it so hopefully will be three weeks in a row."



On having COVID-19 active protocol members…

"We do not (have any)."



On having a full roster…

"We still have a lot of guys coming back here you know right on the border of injuries, hamstring type injuries and things. So, we were still really down at some positions especially receiver and offensive line, so we've got to get these guys backs here and hopefully they will be tomorrow."



On role if Plumlee's not the starting QB…

"I mean that's tough to answer. I mean one of them is going to start and there's a good chance both of them will play."



On justice and potential demonstrations…

"Yeah we have an idea of what we are going to do, and it will be pretty neat when you guys see it. The schedule now is as long as it goes to plan is to do something with Florida, yes. Both teams are on the same page."



On the defense…

"I think defense early was hit with COVID, especially in the secondary. So, they've continued to improve. We did not play well that first scrimmage at all and really have played better every single week. So, and Saturday was really good. The quality of the opponent is not an SEC opponent, but they did about as good as you can."



On Florida…

"I think team speed, they're always fast and always have been. Especially at skill. You look there's a lot of games where last year people aren't scoring a lot of points against these guys. They held a lot of people down; I want to say under 24 points. There's a big challenge there and you know our first game with having no spring practice there's going to be challenges for everyone."



On COVID-19 logistical adjustments…

"We're making sure the meeting room is bigger than normal over at the hotel. We are staying (in Oxford) now, which I guess in the past, they didn't. We have more busses than normal also."



On Marc Britt…

"He's doing well. Another like we've talked about guys that will improved, having missed time. He was out for a while but has really done a good job being thrown over there at the last minute like that. He was (on a path to seeing playing time at receiver). He would have seen time on either side, I don't know where he'll end up long term."



On Deion Sanders…

"Due to the fact we're kinda still in training camp, I did not know that. You just informed me of that. Don't get to watch a lot of TV or hear a lot of information. So congratulations to him that's awesome."



