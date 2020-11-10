WATCH: Lane Kiffin's Weekly Press Conference

The Ole Miss Rebels took a few days off this past week, their first and only bye week of the 2020 season.

Head coach Lane Kiffin was back to his normal routine on Monday, as he addressed the media in his typical slot ahead of Saturday's game at home against the visiting South Carolina Gamecocks.

Kiffin talked that South Carolina team, focuses on the bye weeks, some COVID-19, Elijah Moore and a lot more. You can see his full press conference bellow.

