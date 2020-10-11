WATCH: Matt Corral Talks to Media After Alabama

Matt Corral couldn't have had a hotter start to the season.

The Ole Miss starting quarterback put up went 21 for 28 on Saturday against Alabama, going for 365 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, adding 40 rushing yards.

On a whole for the season, he's already topped 1,000 yards in just three games, has a 9 to 1 interception to touchdown ratio and is averaging 12.3 yards per attempt with a 210.7 efficiency rating.

See below for everything he said to the media following the game.

