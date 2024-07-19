WATCH: Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Trolls Paul Finebaum at SEC Media Days
Lane Kiffin and Paul Finebaum don't always see eye-to-eye, and their jabbing of one another continued this week at SEC Media Days.
Finebaum, the host of the Paul Finebaum Show on SEC Network, has taken some stabs at the Ole Miss coach this offseason. Kiffin has responded accordingly on social media, but things took a face-to-face turn this week in Dallas.
Kiffin was a guest on Finebaum's show this week, and he reminded the host how he helped end his head coaching career at USC by laying into him on a segment of ESPN's College Gameday. According to Kiffin, the Trojans athletic director and school president were both watching when Finebaum went into his analysis.
"You said what a joke I was and I'm the Miley Cyrus of college football coaching, and I should be fired," Kiffin said. "They looked at each other, and later that night, I was fired. But, hey, look what happened. I never would have gotten to work for Coach [Nick] Saban, all these other things wouldn't have happened, so I appreciate you for helping getting me fired."
Finebaum then jokingly countered by pointing out all the good that has come Kiffin's way since then, including his Ole Miss team being projected for a playoff berth this season and Miley Cyrus still having a presence in the music industry. Kiffin, however, was ready for a comeback of his own in pointing out times the analyst has been wrong in the past.
"Really, I don't really know what you're good at," Kiffin said. "Like, you predicted that Coach Saban was done, and that didn't happen. You basically said Miley Cyrus stinks and she's still going."
There is still over a month until the opening of the 2024 college football season, but content like this from Kiffin helps pass the time as the country waits, and it doesn't look like the feud between he and Finebaum is slowing down any time soon.