Ole Miss Football, Oklahoma Sooners Among Potential Landing Spots for Elite Defender

Garland (Tex.) Lakeview Centennial four-star cornerback Montre Jackson has narrowed his focus to eight schools with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels among the talented defensive back's finalists.

Jackson checks in as a Top-20 cornerback in America with a myriad of programs pushing for his commitment this offseason as he prepares to take official visits across the country.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, and SMU Mustangs, among others.

But the Lone Star State defensive back is now down to eight schools with Ole Miss landing alongside the Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, SMU Mustangs, Tennessee Volunteers, Duke Blue Devils, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Texas A&M Aggies.

Jackson checks in as one of the fastest corners in the country where he recently clocked 10.39-100m and 21.02-200m times during his sophomore track season.

Now, Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are looking to make an impact in Jackson's process after being labeled finalists in his recruitment this week.

The new-look coaching staff in Oxford has traveled across America this week checking in with priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as the "Big Board" takes shape for next year's class.

The Recent Check-In: S Jayden Aparicio-Bailey

Prattville (Ala.) four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey has emerged as a top defensive back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels turning up the heat for his services.

Aparicio-Bailey checks in as a Top-10 safety in America with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment following a strong junior campaign in Alabama.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, and Clemson Tigers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Courtesy of Jayden Aparicio-Bailey on X.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia staff have intensified their pursuit, but Golding and Co. aren't slowing down after going in-person for a visit with Aparicio-Bailey this week.

The Ole Miss staff hit the road to Prattville (Ala.) for a check-in with the priority defensive back where he took to social media following the visit:

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat After Landing No. 2 Portal Class

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Notebook: Three Targets Pete Golding Must Land in Year 1

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: