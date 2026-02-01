One Ole Miss Football Coach Making a Massive Impact on the Recruiting Trail

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels coaching staff remains active on the recruiting trail this offseason after assembling the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America.

Once the new-look roster was put together in January, Golding and Co. shifted focus towards the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the coaching staff traveling across the country checking in with priority targets.

But Ole Miss is utilizing a recent hire to give a boost on the recruiting scene: Frank Wilson.

Wilson served as the LSU Tigers' interim head coach for the final four regular season games of the 2025 season - along with the program's Texas Bowl showdown - after Brian Kelly was fired in October.

The Louisiana icon took on a role as the program's associate head coach/running backs coach in 2022 where his ties across the Bayou State provided a boost on the recruiting trail.

But with Lane Kiffin arriving in Baton Rouge, there were changes made to the staff where Wilson now finds himself in Oxford.

“We've had conversations, and for me and for Coach Kiffin, it's let's play this game on the 27th and we'll go into those details later,” Wilson said in December. “We just want to finish what we've started with this football team, give them our undivided attention before transition happens.

“Until then, nothing will necessarily happen in that regard. There will be opportunity there. Where that lies, I'm not sure. But the priority is our current football team.”

Now, Wilson is in the Magnolia State where his recruiting prowess is already giving the Ole Miss Rebels a boost:

Courtesy of Braylon Calais on X.

Courtesy of Albert Simien on X.

Courtesy of Javon Vital's Instagram.

Wilson has traveled across Louisiana across the last two weeks where he has checked in with a myriad of the top prospects in the Bayou State - namely five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien.

The Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman has ascended into one of America's top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast involved in his recruitment.

Simien, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in the nation, has seen a meteoric rise as of late with contenders emerging in his process.

The Louisiana star has the Ole Miss Rebels in pursuit as recruiting guru Frank Wilson - who joined the program in December following a four-year stint at LSU - intensifies his push for the elite offensive lineman.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.

But the Ole Miss Rebels are now eyeing an opportunity to enter the mix for Simien with Wilson making his way to Louisiana last week for an in-home visit with his family as he evaluates his options.

Wilson continues making an impact on the recruiting trail where he'll now look to assist Golding and Co. in assembling a talented 2027 class.

