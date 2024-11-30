WATCH: Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Lane Kiffin Share Emotional Moment After Egg Bowl Win
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart has played in his final game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, and his relationship with head coach Lane Kiffin has grown over the last three years.
Dart threw for 143 yards and a score in Friday's 26-14 win over Mississippi State, and in the process, he became the all-time leader in career passing yards at Ole Miss. Following the rivalry win, Dart and Kiffin were seen on the field sharing an embrace, clearly overcome with emotion after spending multiple productive years together in Oxford.
You can view the video below.
"Just tried to help him keep it together because he cares, man," Kiffin said postgame. "He cares about this team. He cares about this university, and that doesn't happen much in college football anymore. This guy's special. I hope people appreciate that.
"It really wasn't a planned thing. I usually walk off pretty quick. I just wanted to find him and tell him how much I appreciate him. He just said he loved me and started crying, so that kind of got to me. I was trying to be the coach and get him to stop crying. But that's who he is, man. That's a lost generation in college football now."
Dart echoed that sentiment in his postgame media availability, crediting Kiffin for molding him into a better player over the course of his Ole Miss career.
"I love Coach Kiff," Dart said. "He brought me in, had a vision for me, helped develop me into the player I am today. Our relationship has just grown so much. I love him to death, and I'd go to war for him any day of the week.
"You try to come in and make your coaches happy. I tried to do that every single day, and I'm just very thankful for him, and I love him."
Now these Rebels will await their postseason fate. The College Football Playoff may not be in the cards after some missed opportunities in games this season, but it's evident that Dart and Kiffin have made an impact on one another and Ole Miss as a whole.