WATCH: Quinshon Judkins Scores First Touchdown of Ole Miss Career

OXFORD, Miss. -- It's been a rushing clinic for the Ole Miss Rebels in their season opener against the Troy Trojans on Saturday.

Ulysses Bentley IV, Jonathan Mingo and Quinshon Judkins have all accounted for rushing scores on the day, and Zach Evans surpassed the century mark in yards in the second quarter.

The score from Judkins was the first of his collegiate career, one that has been anticipated since he stepped foot on campus in Oxford.

It’s year three for Lane Kiffin and his Rebels. Coming off of a 10-3 season and finishing second in the SEC West, there is optimism that Ole Miss is a program that’s heading towards being a consistent top-tier SEC program.

The first step in proving that theory correct comes against the Troy Trojans, a team that Ole Miss has ironically only played one time, a 51-21 victory in 2013.

