Several Ole Miss Stars Earn Preseason All-SEC Honors

The Southeastern Conference Media Days officially conclude today, and predictions do not fall far behind.

The Ole Miss Rebels made an impressive appearance under coach Pete Golding, displaying strong character in his first season as the Rebels’ head coach.

With lots of outside questions regarding the coaching staff, his plans, and what last season meant, Golding continuously redirected the conversations back to the players and their future goals. Rather than making promises for a successful season, he emphasized accountability, relationships, and the culture within a program between returners and transfers to create one cohesive unit.

Ole Miss proved last season that the culture isn’t what the script says, but something they actively live out, and the main reason why they have remained among the SEC’s top programs despite a constant roster turnover.

Where They are Predicted to Land

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss was picked to finish in the third spot in the SEC per the media, following behind Georgia at the No. 1 spot and Texas at the No. 2 spot. This prediction keeps the Rebels in the SEC title game conversation and reinforces the trust that Golding has the talent and depth to compete against the conference’s elite.

Lots of conversations have stemmed from the comparison between Arch Manning and Trinidad Chambliss. Still, the battle between these two might truly be during their matchup on October 24 at Longhorn Stadium, not only to prove themselves but also to determine which team deserves a top-two spot.

Ole Miss and Georgia will forever be a back-and-forth matchup based on wins, but the Bulldogs have dominated within the SEC too long not to take a top two spot before kickoff.

Individual Accolades

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss looks on from the field during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In contrast to other preseason predictions, Chambliss is looked to as a 1st Team All-SEC selection, alongside Kewan Lacy and Will Echoles. All three of whom were at media days representing the Rebels.

On the 2nd Team All-SEC, defensive standout Suntarine Perkins and kicking king Lucas Carnerio take the pick. Finally, on the 3rd Team All-SEC are Patrick Kutas and Kam Franklin. Each of the veterans consistently proved their role within the team, and they are expected to continue as the 2026 season kicks off.

One thing is certain: before this season, the Rebels are heading in with a team-first mindset and a season to build off of. No matter the predictions, the game is where the truth comes out.

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