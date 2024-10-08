What Makes Ole Miss' D-Line Stronger Than Last Season? Jared Ivey Has the Answer
Defensive end Jared Ivey didn't start his collegiate career at Ole Miss, but compared to some of the newer faces on the roster, it feels like he's been in Oxford for ages.
Ivey transferred to the Rebels from Georgia Tech prior to the 2022 season, so he has seen plenty of successes and failures during his time wearing red and blue. Ole Miss will travel to LSU this week, and in the last two campaigns, the Magnolia Bowl has proven to be a tone-setter for the remainder of the schedule.
In 2022, Ole Miss went into Death Valley undefeated and dropped a game to the Tigers. The Rebels finished that year 8-5 with a loss in the Texas Bowl. Fast forward to last year, however, and a thrilling 55-49 win in Oxford proved to be a spark that lifted Ole Miss to its first 11-win season in program history.
Those moments aren't what Ivey's mind is on, however. Right now, it's simply about going 1-0 this week, and he believes that his defensive line unit is better overall than it was a year ago.
"I feel like the depth is a lot stronger than it was last year," Ivey said on Monday. "We've got some younger guys who are a lot more ready to play than they were last year. With the transfer situation, I think we're just a stronger group top-to-bottom at this time this year compared to last year."
The Rebel defense wreaked havoc on South Carolina last week, racking up six sacks and 10 tackles for loss in the 27-3 win in Columbia. The Ole Miss offense sputtered at times on Saturday, but that didn't add pressure to the defense, according to Ivey. Their focus is simply executing what was worked on during the week of practice.
"I don't think we ever feel like that," Ivey said. "Every game, we go in with our standard in mind and with our week of preparation, and we go out there and try to accomplish all those points. Coach [Pete Golding] gives us things to focus on, and that's the mindset. With a defense like ours, it can be anybody's night any night."
Even though Ivey doesn't spend a lot of time thinking back on previous games, there are a few moments from last year's matchup that stick out in his mind, including a big hit leveled by Daijahn Anthony that forced a fumble from LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
"Obviously the hit from Daijahn that forced that fumble that was a really big play and momentum swing," Ivey said, "but I think probably the most memorable thing is the end of the game. That last PBU, the fans rushing the field, that was a surreal feeling."
This year, Jayden Daniels isn't walking out of the tunnel for the Tigers since he has taken his talents to the NFL. Instead, the LSU offense is piloted by Garrett Nussmeier who sports a very different skillset, but one that can be just as dangerous to opposing defenses.
"He's a good player, a stockier, stouter kind of guy," Ivey said. "A lot different than Jayden, but he's a good player. He's got enough speed to go get a first down, break the protection and go run for some yards. We're just preparing for him like a pocket passer with some legs who can go get a first down when he needs to."
Ivey and the Rebels will look to put a lid on LSU's talented offense this week and allow its own offense to put up enough points to come out of Tiger Stadium with a win. Kickoff between Ole Miss and LSU is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.