Ole Miss Football Facing One 'Burning Question' Ahead of Pete Golding's First Season

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are just days away from opening Spring Camp in the Magnolia State with the new-look coaching staff preparing for a critical stretch this offseason.

In what has become nothing short of a chaotic offseason in Oxford, the Ole Miss administration has adjusted accordingly following the departures of Lane Kiffin and multiple high-profile assistant coaches.

Once Kiffin revealed his intentions of departing Ole Miss, athletics director Keith Carter quickly pivoted to Golding as the new shot-caller of the program where he's immediately made his presence felt.

"The locker room is so fragile, as we all know," Walker Jones, the executive director of the Grove Collective, said to ESPN. "This is the ultimate team sport, and there's no bigger team sport than football [with] so many personalities, so many moving parts.

"You had to hire the guy that can keep the locker room and the coaching staff in sync. It was such a unique situation, first of its kind. There's no blueprint for it."

Ole Miss captured a pair of College Football Playoff wins under Golding's guidance followed by assembling the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America.

But there remains questions surrounding the future of the program with CBS Sports revealing one "burning question" heading into the remainder of the offseason.

The Question: How noticeable are the changes under Pete Golding?

"Pete Golding proved himself worthy of the head coaching gig at Ole Miss because of how the Rebels performed under the then-interim coach in the CFP. How Golding adjusts to key departures at receiver and along the defensive line will be the question this spring.

"Five new defensive linemen and five receivers from the portal are on campus to help offset the departures of the Rebels' two leading receivers and destructive pass rusher Princewill Umanmielen."

Now, across the next handful of months, all eyes will remain on the Ole Miss program with the coaching staff looking to carry the momentum from a historic 2025 campaign in Oxford.

