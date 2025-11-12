What The Oddsmakers Predict to Happen in Ole Miss Football vs. Florida Gators Matchup
No. 7 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-0 SEC) will return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night for a primetime SEC matchup against the Florida Gators.
Lane Kiffin and Co. continue taking America by storm in 2025 with the program firmly in the College Football Playoff race, but another SEC challenge awaits the Rebels in Week 12.
“I think these guys are going to come out ready to play. You know, they beat us last year. They got great players," Kiffin said of the Gators.
"You’ve seen them pull off big games and go beat Texas and play other people really close like Georgia. They got great players and I think that second half (of the Kentucky game) is not going to be indicative at all of what we would see.”
Now, with game day inching closer in Oxford, Vegas has locked in its pick for the Week 12 SEC matchup with Kiffin and the Rebels coming in as hefty favorites.
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 9-1 (5-0 SEC)
Florida Gators Record: 3-6 (2-4 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 12cEdition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -15.5 (-110)
- Florida: +15.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -820
- Florida: +550
Total
- Over 53.5 (-115)
- Under 53.5 (-105)
Ole Miss enters the matchup as 15.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels in Week 12 against the Gators.
Trinidad Chambliss' Take: Kewan Lacy a Game-Changer
Lacy helped out Chambliss with 11 rushes for 49 yards and three touchdowns. Lacy's 16 touchdowns on the season ties the Ole Miss single-season rushing record, set by Quinshon Judkins in 2022.
"He's done a lot this year," Chambliss said. "Being just a true sophomore and in only 10 games this year, accomplishing that achievement.
"Our offensive line has done a really good job and improved from the beginning of the season to now. He's an elite runner and probably would've had a few more today had we left him in."
