What Would Transfer LB Khalil Jacobs Bring to Ole Miss Defense?
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels already boast one of the premier transfer portal hauls from this offseason, but there is always room for more talent. The Rebels have been busy courting former South Alabama Jaguars linebacker Khalil Jacobs, as the sophomore transfer came to Ole Miss this week for an official visit, per reports.
Ole Miss is one of three SEC programs pursuing Jacobs, as the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers are also heavily recruiting the 6-2, 220-pound linebacker. Jacobs played in two seasons with South Alabama, but he had a breakout campaign in 2023. In 13 games last season, Jacobs racked up 56 total tackles (25 solo, 8.5 for loss), three sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception.
There is a reason Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding and two other SEC teams have Jacobs in their sights: the sophomore holds some serious potential. Jacobs was playing against weaker competition in the Sun Belt Conference, but he put up some serious numbers last season after totaling only four tackles in 2022.
Jacobs has freaky athleticism and would fit perfectly in Golding’s scheme. He makes his blitzes count and is not afraid to be physical against the rush. Jacobs would be a welcome addition to a loaded linebacker room that holds former Arkansas Razorbacks transfer Chris Paul Jr., former five-star recruit Suntarine Perkins, TJ Dudley, and Khari Coleman.
The addition of Jacobs would likely bring forth a competition during fall camp for the starting roles, but if your players have the right mindset, said competition can only make a group better. Even if he does not crack the starting lineup, Jacobs would provide invaluable depth to the Rebels’ linebacker rotation. The best part about Jacobs' potential commitment is that he still has two more years of eligibility remaining.
If Golding can successfully reel in Jacobs, his linebacker unit is going to have some serious juice for the forseable future.