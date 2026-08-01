Which Blue-Chip Ole Miss Freshman Is Closest to Starting?

The Ole Miss Rebels head into their 2026 season ranked 22nd among all schools when it comes to recruiting incoming freshmen.

There is always one particular name that pops up when discussing those true freshmen who have a chance of seeing game time: cornerback Dorian Barney. The Carrollton, Georgia native was rated as a four-star prospect in the 2026 class.

The road to starting

Head coach Pete Golding speaks at Ole Miss “Meet the Rebels” in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Barney’s road to becoming a starter is contingent on his actual chance to play corner. A potential competition for a starting spot at one of the cornerback positions in Ole Miss’s defense is certainly one to watch during fall camp, and senior defensive back Antonio Kite might feel some heat from the newcomer trying to crack the lineup early.

Such a competition in fall camp sets Barney apart from many other freshmen who have to build their credentials as practice players first.

The methodology that head coach Pete Golding uses for managing the roster helps to make the case for Barney even stronger. Coach Golding does not hesitate to start a player, especially a freshman or a new face, who has proved his value by making his way onto the field and is different from coaches who always rely on experience and never look at the performance in practice.

Damarius Yates, RB

Kemper County running back Damarius Yates has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, Barney is not the only freshman who has gained much attention during the offseason. One of the players that have become a part of the conversation on immediate contributors is running back Damarius Yates.

Yates has skills as a pass catcher from the backfield that are considered too valuable to go unnoticed. With him behind Kewan Lacy, he can find his role in the offense and become a decent contributor his freshman year. Yates faced some legal issues earlier this spring and still remains on the roster heading into the fall.

Of the two cases mentioned, Barney stands out as the one with the most proof that he is a candidate for a starting spot due to an outright position battle, a competitor known by name, and a coaching staff known to reward hard work more than experience. It is something that Golding considers a good problem to have for the program.

Fall camp will decide the fate of this conflict, and with the preseason depth charts showing Barney on the roster, there is no question about him playing meaningful snaps at cornerback.

For the fans of Ole Miss looking for a freshman who can play a starter’s role right out of the gate, Barney should be high on that list.

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