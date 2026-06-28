3 Freshmen Who Could Make Immediate Impact for Ole Miss in 2026

In recent years, true freshmen have been making immediate impacts across the country. Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith and Miami pass catcher Malachi Toney are prime examples of this.

While the Ole Miss Rebels have a history of finding success through the transfer portal, Ole Miss still brought in a very talented freshman class for 2026, finishing No. 22 nationally in recruiting classes.

Roster changes, injuries, and positional needs present opportunities for certain freshmen to step up early in their college careers. Unlike other coaches who prefer to play veterans, Pete Golding would play freshmen or newcomers if they prove they belong.

Luckily for the Rebels, there are three freshmen on the roster who could step up in 2026.

Jase Matthews, WR

Courtesy of Jase Mathews' Instagram.

Jase Matthews is an extremely talented receiver, being ranked the No. 20 by Rivals.

Matthews uses his 6'2" frame, 33-inch arms, and 10-inch hands to haul in some pretty remarkable catches. His excellent upper-body strength allows him to play through press coverage, being able to secure passes with defenders all over him. He possesses impressive lateral quickness for a bigger receiver, sporting a 4.1-second short shuttle.

Jase Matthews tore his ACL three games into his 2025 senior year, which raises some concerns about confidence in his knee stabilization and lateral cuts. However, modern sports medicine has allowed ACL recoveries to be highly successful. Scouts have said that Matthews' best traits as a mismatch receiver will likely be unaffected due to his playstyle.

Matthews is projected to be a rotational or depth piece for the Rebels' receiving room. However, that shouldn't affect the kind of impact he can bring in his freshman year. Slowly building him up by using Matthews as a rotational pass-catcher will help him build his confidence. Assuming everything works out, Matthews can be a huge playmaker for the Rebels using his elite YAC and large catch radius.

While Matthews might not look like an All-American on the stat sheet, if he's utilized correctly, he can be a huge addition for the Rebels' offense.

Landon Barnes, EDGE

Landon Barnes is an explosive and polished edge rusher, being ranked as high as No. 72 by Rivals.

Barnes has an explosive first step, forcing offensive tackles onto their heels and winning on the edge. He's very polished for an incoming freshman, having precise hand placement on all of his pass rush moves. Playing with a relentless pass rush motor, Barnes is frequently able to pick up high-effort coverage sacks and chase down plays.

Many of Landon Barnes concerns stem from his leaner build, standing at 6'3" and weighing 245 lbs. Starting the season lower on the depth chart is a possibility for the young edge. On3 has reported that Barnes had a "breakout spring" and is "drawing household name buzz".

Barnes' elite first step will likely determine how he's initially incorporated into the defense, being a situational edge rusher in certain packages. Like most talented SEC defensive ends, Barnes will see a lot of playing time during special teams.

Landon Barnes will have to earn his keep if he wants to make an impact in 2026, but it sounds like he's already doing so.

Damarius Yates, RB

Damarius Yates is an explosive back with three-down starter upside, being ranked No. 175 by Rivals.

Yates has elite home-run speed. When hitting the second level, he has a breakaway gear that will allow him to outrun collegiate defensive backs. Even though he's known for his speed, Yates can still absorb tackles and drive his legs for extra yardage. Yates is a natural receiving threat; his ability to track the ball makes him dangerous in space.

His level of competition in high school and off-the-field concerns are major weaknesses for the young back. He was able to use his athleticism more than his technique to make plays in high school, and if he continues to do so, the SEC will be a learning experience for Yates.

A May 2026 arrest for a DUI was not a good look for the youngster; he will have to professionally navigate within the coaching staff if he wants to prove himself.

Even though Ole Miss will have a loaded running back room in 2026, Yates could still see the field a bit. His pass protection, trust, and character concerns could definitely be setbacks, but he has one major quality that works heavily in his favor.

His ability to be a receiving threat out of the backfield is simply too useful for him not to be utilized whatsoever. It all depends on how well Yates can bounce back from his arrest and build trust with the coaching staff.

Yates can be a true playmaker for the Rebels in his true freshman season, but it's all up to him at this point.

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