5 Bold Predictions for Ole Miss Football Fall Camp

Fall camp marks a new era for the Ole Miss Rebels football program; it is finally when months of offseason workouts, preseason predictions, and transfer portal additions come together. The next few weeks will determine which questions remain and which expectations are met.

As Pete Golding enters his first official season as the Rebels’ head coach, every practice carries pressure. Position battles get settled, emerging stars will begin to stand out, and the groundwork for the Rebels’ hopeful College Football Playoff season will take shape.

As the Rebels head into fall camp, many unanswered questions linger over the athletes, but amid breakout players and unexpected depth changes, predictions follow suit.

1. Kam Franklin Becomes One of Defense’s Biggest Breakout Stars

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney is tackled by Mississippi Rebels defensive end Kam Franklin in the first half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kam Franklin came into Oxford as a five-star recruit, but as a young defensive lineman in the SEC, his development required patience. After spending last season behind veteran talent, this camp is the opportunity for Franklin to prove he is ready for a much larger role in Ole Miss’ defense.

Franklin’s physical attributes have never been questioned; he has the size, strength, and athleticism to disrupt competing offenses, but his consistency will determine his playing time. If he can put forth strong practices and flash his ability to pressure the quarterback versus Ole Miss’ experienced offensive line, he would leave camp as one of the defense’s projected starters.

2. Trinidad Chambliss Becomes Ole Miss’ First Heisman Winner

After the 2025 season, Trinidad Chambliss has a lot to prove, with preseason hype, a strong SEC Media Day performance, and sitting at the top of the national radar.

Per BetMGM, Chambliss is No. 3 in the preseason 2026 Heisman Trophy odds, only behind Texas quarterback Arch Manning and Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr. Last season, he concluded with 298 passing yards, 39 rushing yards, and 2.3 touchdowns per start in 2025.

Each game, Chambliss will be questioned on whether or not he is a favorite for the title, and fall camp will show every intention he has as he vies for the title. John David Baker is the new coordinator, and there is an expectation that he will hit the ground running with the Rebels' personnel, including Chambliss.

Chambliss enters the season with experience, confidence, and one of the SEC's strongest players. With his dual-threat ability, he continuously pushes himself to the top and provides the potential for a trip to New York.

3. Ole Miss Won’t Have a True Position Battle Left by the End of Camp

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss celebrates his touchdown during the first round of the College Football Playoff against Tulane at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

During fall camp, the Rebels will have major competition in the offensive line, running back, receiver rotations, and secondary, but the pecking order will be decided before the final scrimmage. No position group enters camp with more questions than the offensive line.

The interior has a strong foundation with Patrick Kutas, Brycen Sanders, and Delano Townsend giving Ole Miss a trio of experienced starters in the middle of the line. But the true battle sits at tackle, where two starting spots remain. Rather than competition throughout August, the Rebels should have their starting five established well before the opener.

The starting line is looking to have Connor Howes, Delano Townsend, Brycen Sanders, Patrick Kutas, and Carius Curne as the starting five. If the group can develop quickly and with strong chemistry, it will not just serve as protection for Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy; it could be the reason the Rebels compete for the SEC Championship in Pete Golding’s first season.

4. Dorian Barney Will Become a Week One Starter

Ole Miss safety Wydett Williams Jr. tackles Miami Hurricanes tight end Alex Bauman, making him drop the ball, during the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Freshmen rarely arrive in the SEC and clinch a job, especially with experienced veterans and SEC players sharing the roster. But if one newcomer can force Golding to say yes during fall camp, it’s Dorian Barney. The freshman arrived in Oxford with all of the physical ability and confidence to compete from the first day. Fall camp will be his first true opportunity to prove he belongs alongside the Rebels’ veterans.

Barney's skill set is exactly what Golding values in his defensive backs. His speed allows him to stay with receivers for man coverage, but his physicality and ball skills allow him to make plays on the football. If he can consistently stand out in one-on-one drills during camp and translate that talent into scrimmages, he will bring the coaching staff a difficult task keeping him off the field.

Cornerback is one of the more demanding positions on the field, where one mistake can lead to an explosive play by the opposing team. If he can learn the playbook, communicate efficiently, and limit mental mistakes, his spot at the top of the depth chart might come faster than expected. I

t won’t be easy, but Barney has the talent to become a starter and is one of the few true freshmen who can make an impact for the Rebels in 2026.

5. Kewan Lacy will be the SEC’s Leading Rusher

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy runs for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After rushing for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2025, he will enter the season as one of the most accomplished offensive players in college football. He finished among the nation’s rushing leaders, earned preseason All-America recognition, and forfeited the NFL Draft for another season in Oxford.

It would be no surprise for Lacy to put up similar numbers to last season, but for him to take the title for the Top SEC rusher is fully obtainable and necessary to prove his place in all preseason polls. His stiffest competition last season was Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy, who finished as the SEC's leader with 1,649 yards.

Both running backs are returning to the field for their respective teams, but ultimately Lacy is looking to finish as the top.

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