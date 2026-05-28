Which Ole Miss Coordinator Faces The Most Pressure Entering 2026?

As Ole Miss football settles into a new era under Pete Golding, the Rebels are closing in on breaking in new coordinators on both sides of the ball.

Even with a new staff and 50-plus new players on the roster, expectations are high heading into the fall. With star power returning, Golding stressed the importance of scheme familiarity, leading to the promotion of Bryan Brown to defensive coordinator and the return of a familiar face, offensive coordinator John David Baker.

Both face pressure differently in 2026

While offensive excitement puts Baker in the spotlight, Brown faces the quiet, yearlong challenge of not only maintaining a defensive unit that has improved significantly since Golding arrived in 2023, but also elevating a group that has added key contributors to an already solid nucleus for the upcoming season.

Baker Inherits the Spotlight

Courtesy of John David Baker's Instagram.

The expectation that Baker's offense will resemble Charlie Weis Jr.'s puts immediate pressure on Baker.

Baker inherits an offense that finished 10th nationally in scoring, averaging 36.9 points per game in 2025. Ole Miss brings back a star-studded backfield with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy, but Baker still has to replace key production throughout the offensive room. Three of Ole Miss's top wide receivers did not return for 2026, placing pressure on Baker immediately to attack the portal and replace 2,380 yards of production and 13 touchdowns.

Baker had the opportunity to leave, take what he learned from Weis and build his own offense around it, giving him the benefit of being something of an unknown. That wrinkle alone can keep an elite defensive coordinator searching for answers longer.

But since the start of the Hugh Freeze era, the program has fully embraced an offensive identity, and fans now expect fireworks by default. With Heisman buzz surrounding Chambliss and ranked matchups looming early in the season, even a slight offensive dip could quickly become headline news.

Brown Inherits the Standard

Ole Miss no longer views defense as a weakness that simply needs to improve; it now expects that unit to help win championships.

When Golding assembled his first staff, he hired Patrick Toney as his defensive coordinator. Toney had previously worked with him in 2016 at UTSA in the same defensive system and spent the next nine years refining his craft in both college and the NFL.

But when the Atlanta Falcons came calling in March, Toney accepted a job as pass-game coordinator, thrusting Brown into the defensive coordinator role.

Brown, a former Ole Miss defensive back, came back to Oxford in 2024 as co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach under Pete Golding. After Golding was elevated to head coach in late 2025, Brown was promoted to "head coach of defense."

Ole Miss returns key players in each position group — Will Echoles on the defensive line, Suntarine Perkins at linebacker and Antonio Kite in the secondary — and that continuity could provide a launchpad for several key transfer-portal additions.

With uncertainty at several spots on offense, the defense may bear the added pressure of ultimately determining this team's playoff ceiling.

Offensively, Baker will face more week-to-week scrutiny from an offense-oriented fan base that expects fireworks on every snap, while defensively, Brown carries the weight of maintaining a high-caliber unit throughout the season.

While they face pressure in different ways, both are expected to build on the foundation laid by the former staff that finally broke through to the College Football Playoff.

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