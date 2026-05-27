3 Freshmen Who Have to Play Early For Ole Miss Football

As the upcoming football season approaches, discussions often center around returning players and transfers. However, it’s essential to consider which freshmen will make an impact for the Ole Miss Rebels in their first season.

Recruiting is a tremendous part of building a successful team. The most critical aspect is recruiting at the high school level, identifying players who will excel at the collegiate level while also fulfilling the team’s needs.

The Rebels are no exception to that, ranking No. 22 with 22 commitments, eight four-star recruits, and 14 three-star recruits according to 247Sports. But who are these freshman?

A New Set of Stars

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Tahj Chambers and defensive back Antonio Kite react during the fourth quarter against the Tulane Green Wave. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Texas native Landon Barnes is one of the top defensive ends in the country, continuously ranking in the top 50 for his position.

Throughout his high school career, the true freshman completed 82 tackles, 33.5 TFLs, 13.0 sacks, 31 QB hurries, six passes defended, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

As Barnes prepares for his debut his impressive stats indicate that he has the potential to make an immediate difference if he rises to the collegiate challenge and remains composed under pressure.

Mississippi Rebels defensive back Wydett Williams Jr. tackles Florida Gators wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Craving a Freshman Year Repeat

The Rebels welcomed four-star recruit Dorian Barney, who exemplifies an impressive high school career. Notably, in his freshman year, he recorded eight interceptions and 27 total tackles, providing a strong foundation for his future.

Barney is expected to replicate his high school success during his freshman year in college. His high school stats and recruitment rankings suggest he has the skills to process physical play and adapt to different styles efficiently.

Barney is anticipated to play a vital role in defensive schemes for his explosive speed and ability to track plays from the back end, allowing him to close gaps quickly on deep passes without incurring penalties.

His adaptability is a significant advantage for head coach Pete Golding and his staff, who have noted that Barney demonstrates impressive maturity. Following a spring practice, Golding announced he would be “shocked” if the young player did not have an early impact.

Ole Miss Rebels defensive end Princewill Umanmielen and Ole Miss Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles tackle Oklahoma Sooners running back Tory Blaylock for a safety. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The SEC Look

A three-star linebacker, Anthony Davis from Georgia is expected to make a quick impact as his aggressive playing style aligns perfectly with Golding’s plans.

Throughout high school, he finished his career with 212 total tackles, including 32 for loss. His incredible agility and speed position him to be a true competitor within SEC play.

Davis entered college with a strong physique, placing him leaps and bounds above other incoming freshmen. Although he will need to compete for a position, he is considered a rotation player and is anticipated to contribute significantly to special teams right away.

The Citadel Bulldogs quarterback Quentin Hayes runs the ball as Mississippi Rebels linebacker Tyler Banks makes the tackle during the third quarter. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Each player, whether a transfer veteran or an incoming freshman, plays a crucial role in the success of Ole Miss. These three players can build them, team with their individual strengths, but it will only take a little time before they become strong names in Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium.

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