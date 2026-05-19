Breaking Down LSU's Strengths, Weaknesses & 1 Thing That Could Upset Ole Miss

The Magnolia Bowl is a hot enough rivalry between the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers without all the external circumstances adding even more fuel to the fire.

But with the level of competition between two teams that have increased the hotbed of their rivalry through battles for coaching staff, transfers and 2027 prospects, the SEC-opening game in Oxford, Mississippi, will be a season-defining contest for both teams.

Both LSU and Ole Miss have their similar advantages and disadvantages that make this a well-matched game, but the Tigers have a serious chance of upsetting the Rebels at home. Here are LSU's strengths, weaknesses and factors for that upset.

Strengths: A Dynamic Offensive Room And Defense Full of Veterans

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the backfield against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over the offseason, LSU put together the No. 1 transfer portal class of the one-time 2026 window. It was clear that head coach Lane Kiffin focused on an offensive rebuild, pulling out all the stops to bring in the best offensive talent from the portal.

Highlighting the class is former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, who already is on preseason Heisman watch lists. Leavitt has offensive weapons around him that will easily build on his skills, including three transfer wide receivers: Jayce Brown, Jackson Harris and Winston Watkins Jr.

Although most of the starters on offense are incoming transfers, the defense is stocked with veterans that will sustain cohesiveness in the effort to shut down Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and Co., including linebacker Whit Weeks and cornerback DJ Pickett.

Offensive Line May Be A Weakness, Despite Big Names Joining The Ranks

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks to defend during the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

LSU's offensive line posed a major weakness for the Tigers in 2025, inhibiting the run game to limit red zone efficiency at a high cost.

The Tigers are going through a major rebuild, with Kiffin recruiting some transfers to add the experience and talent that the trenches were previously missing. The highlight is former Colorado State left guard Jordan Seaton, the top offensive lineman in the portal after posting 83.9 pass-blocking grade during his sophomore season in 2025.

However, the forced rebuild will limit the line's cohesiveness, with offensive line coach Brad Davis relying on a string of transfers and youngsters to protect Leavitt and open up the run game.

LSU's Pass Rush Defense Could Shut Down Ole Miss

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Louisiana State Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Ole Miss' greatest danger against LSU is a shutdown of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss — something that the Tigers' experienced defensive line could easily achieve if the Rebels' aren't able to hold them off.

With returners like Weeks and the addition of pass-rushing talent from the portal, including linebacker TJ Dottery and edge rushers Jordan Ross and Princewell Umanmielen, LSU has enough talent, experience and depth to put continual pressure on Chambliss, whose shutdown would result in almost a complete stop in offensive production.

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