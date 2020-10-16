Which Ole Miss Football Records Could Fall This Year?

It's borderline insane that season-long records are even in play.

Sure, records are meant to be broken. That much is true. But records are not meant to be broken in a shortened season.

Instead of the typical 12-game schedule which normally features eight conference games and four non-conference games, Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference are playing a ten game, conference only schedule. Therefore, cupcake games have been thrown out the window and, on aggregate, they're playing 16.67-percent less football than prior years.

So records shouldn't be broken in those conditions... but they might be.

It starts with Elijah Moore. Lane Kiffin has literally said he wants him to break the Ole Miss receptions record:

"I thought Elijah was really special, just from watching film of last year," Kiffin said after Saturday's loss. "When I first met him, I told him he had to work harder than anyone in the country, because you're going to shatter the school record for most catches in a year."

So let's start there, and look at all the records that could be broken this season:

Single Season Receptions Record

Current Record: A.J. Brown (2018) – 85 receptions

This record is on pace to be broken by Elijah Moore in a 10 game, all-SEC season. Moore, who has 31 catches through three games, is on pace for 103.3 catches if he stays healthy.

Single Game Receptions Record

Current Record: Laquon Treadwell (2015), A.J. Brown (2017) – 14 receptions

Neither Treadwell nor Brown set this record against SEC teams which makes it almost silly that Elijah Moore could theoretically match or come close to it. Moore has two 11 receptions games, one this season, and two other 10 reception games this year. It's certainly in play.

Single Season Receiving Yards Record

Current Record: A.J. Brown (2018) – 1,320

Brown actually holds the No. 1 and No. 2 spots here in Ole Miss history, but at this moment Elijah Moore is on pace for 1,540 yards this year in a ten game season.

Single Game Receiving Yards Record

Current Record: A.J. Brown (2017) – 233

Brown put up 233 against South Alabama. Moore had 227 in week one against Florida. It's very much in play.

Single Season Passing Touchdowns Record

Current Record: Eli Manning (2001), Chad Kelly (2015) – 31

With how balanced the Ole Miss offense is, and playing a shorter season, Corral won't have much of a chance to approach any of the Ole Miss yardage records. But the passing touchdowns record is in play. Corral, with nine touchdowns through three games, is on pace for 30.

Single Season Passer Efficiency Record, Min. 200 attempts

Current Record: Chad Kelly (2015) – 155.9

This record will almost certainly, not just be broken, but be shattered. In 2015, the same season Kelly threw 31 touchdowns, he had a 155.9 efficiency as a thrower. Matt Corral is currently sitting at 210.7.

