SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Which Ole Miss Football Records Could Fall This Year?

Nate Gabler

It's borderline insane that season-long records are even in play. 

Sure, records are meant to be broken. That much is true. But records are not meant to be broken in a shortened season.

Instead of the typical 12-game schedule which normally features eight conference games and four non-conference games, Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference are playing a ten game, conference only schedule. Therefore, cupcake games have been thrown out the window and, on aggregate, they're playing 16.67-percent less football than prior years.

So records shouldn't be broken in those conditions... but they might be. 

It starts with Elijah Moore. Lane Kiffin has literally said he wants him to break the Ole Miss receptions record:

"I thought Elijah was really special, just from watching film of last year," Kiffin said after Saturday's loss. "When I first met him, I told him he had to work harder than anyone in the country, because you're going to shatter the school record for most catches in a year."

So let's start there, and look at all the records that could be broken this season:

Single Season Receptions Record

Current Record: A.J. Brown (2018) – 85 receptions

This record is on pace to be broken by Elijah Moore in a 10 game, all-SEC season. Moore, who has 31 catches through three games, is on pace for 103.3 catches if he stays healthy. 

Single Game Receptions Record

Current Record: Laquon Treadwell (2015), A.J. Brown (2017) – 14 receptions 

Neither Treadwell nor Brown set this record against SEC teams which makes it almost silly that Elijah Moore could theoretically match or come close to it. Moore has two 11 receptions games, one this season, and two other 10 reception games this year. It's certainly in play. 

Single Season Receiving Yards Record

Current Record: A.J. Brown (2018) – 1,320

Brown actually holds the No. 1 and No. 2 spots here in Ole Miss history, but at this moment Elijah Moore is on pace for 1,540 yards this year in a ten game season. 

Single Game Receiving Yards Record

Current Record: A.J. Brown (2017) – 233

Brown put up 233 against South Alabama. Moore had 227 in week one against Florida. It's very much in play.

Single Season Passing Touchdowns Record

Current Record: Eli Manning (2001), Chad Kelly (2015) – 31

With how balanced the Ole Miss offense is, and playing a shorter season, Corral won't have much of a chance to approach any of the Ole Miss yardage records. But the passing touchdowns record is in play. Corral, with nine touchdowns through three games, is on pace for 30. 

Single Season Passer Efficiency Record, Min. 200 attempts

Current Record: Chad Kelly (2015) – 155.9

This record will almost certainly, not just be broken, but be shattered. In 2015, the same season Kelly threw 31 touchdowns, he had a 155.9 efficiency as a thrower. Matt Corral is currently sitting at 210.7. 

More From The Grove Report:

Projecting the Remainder of the Ole Miss Football Schedule

Ole Miss Snags Hulking 3-Star OL Commit Cedrick Nicely Out of Georgia

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebookand follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Projecting the Remainder of the Ole Miss Football Schedule

No one saw this coming. Could we have predicted a 1-2 start for the Ole Miss football team? Of course. But no one would have thought they would look quite this good in the meantime. That said, it's time to project the remainder of the Ole Miss football schedule.

Nate Gabler

by

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Snags 3-Star OL Commit Cedrick Nicely Out of Georgia

Ole Miss just snagged another very big boy to join the 2021 class along the offensive line, as three-star offensive tackle Cedrick Nicely committed to Ole Miss on Friday morning.

Nate Gabler

OPINION: SEC Should've Scheduled an All-Team Bye Midseason to Accommodate for COVID-19 Issues

There's just no way Greg Sankey and the Southeastern Conference leaders didn't see some sort of scenario like this playing out. They could have been more prepared.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Nick Saban, Alabama Athletic Director Test Positive for COVID-19

Nick Saban is unlikely to coach for Alabama this upcoming weekend. The school announced on Wednesday that both Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19. Both are away from the facilities and isolating at home.

Nate Gabler

A Unique Idea to Get John Rhys Plumlee on the Football Field

John Rhys Plumlee has been a non-factor thus far in 2020. So how could Lane Kiffin and Co. get Plumlee on the field? .... what if they try him on defense?

Nate Gabler

by

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football Experiencing COVID-19 Issues, But "Could Play Game Today"

Florida is on full hold of football activities after a COVID-19 outbreak amongst players and coaches. Ole Miss is close to having the same issues.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Center Ben Brown Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

Ole Miss junior has been named to the watch list for the 2020 Rimington Trophy, which honors the top center in Division I FBS college football.

Nate Gabler

How Kenny Yeboah and Matt Corral Grew Their Chemistry in an Offseason Without Practice

The relationship between Matt Corral and Kenny Yeboah started when everything ended. A COVID-19 limited offseason should mean a lack of chemistry between new players. At Ole Miss, the opposite has happened.

Nate Gabler

"They're Scary": Everything Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman is Saying About Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin and the new-look Ole Miss team have been turning heads nationally. Now, they get to turn their attention to the Arkansas Razorbacks and fellow rookie head coach Sam Pittman.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss vs. Alabama the Most-Watched College Football Game of 2020

This Ole Miss vs. Alabama game keeps setting records. According to an ESPN press release, the Ole Miss vs. Alabama game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this past weekend drew 4.9-million fans.

Nate Gabler