Which Ole Miss Rebels Will Battle For the Starting Left Tackle Spot in Fall Camp?
The Ole Miss Rebels were a solid unit last year on the offensive line and cleaned up their miscues from the 2022 season where quarterback Jaxson Dart was sacked 35 times. In 2024, the offensive line is a strength of this team with key returners and a slew of big-time transfer portal additions.
Guys like Nate Kalepo and Julius Buelow have experience playing tackle and guard, plus the experience of putting together a magical season and making noise down the stretch with the Washington Huskies in 2023. The Rebels have everything in front of them, but they need good play up front.
With that being said, let's take a look at some players who might be battling it out for the left tackle position.
Diego Pounds
Pounds is a transfer from North Carolina where he saw lots of action in 2023, playing in 13 games while making eight starts on the offensive line, mainly at left tackle. Pounds just looks like he fits at left tackle with great size, strong hands and quick feet, and he moves quite well for his 6-foot-5, 330-pound frame.
Pounds is a great addition to this unit, and whether he is playing RT or LT, he can most certainly get the job done.
Jayden Williams
Williams started all 13 games at left tackle in 2022, accumulating nearly 1,000 snaps protecting Jaxson Dart's blind side. Kiffin and his staff have brought in not just replacement players but players that will help each other get better. Diego Pounds will push Jayden Williams to get better and vice versa.
Williams also had a chance to transfer after the influx of talent the Rebs brought in from the transfer portal, but he didn't, so that tells me he likes his chances.
Micah Pettus
Micah Pettus has been one of those fast-developing players who has grown each year he has been in this system. After starting 2023 slow with penalties, Pettus took a huge step up. He was physical in the run game and strong in the pass game, protecting Dart at the right tackle position.
Pettus has been the every-day right tackle for this offense for a while now, but he could maybe make that transition to left tackle in 2024, if the Rebels need him to.