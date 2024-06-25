Who is the X-Factor For Each Ole Miss Opponent in 2024?
As July approaches, chin straps begin to buckle and predictions begin to fly.
The 2024 Ole Miss Rebels have a chance to leave a lasting legacy at their university, accomplishing something that hasn't been done since the early 60s with head coach Johnny Vaught: compete for a national championship. Ole Miss hasn't truly been this involved in playoff discussions since the 2014-2015 seasons when they took down Alabama in back-to-back campaigns.
The pressure is on the Rebels to perform in 2024, and if they can put it all together, there could be a magical season in Oxford. But who can derail this dream season? Let's look at some of the X-factor talent from each of the Rebels' SEC opponents in 2024.
WR Barion Brown -- Kentucky
This player has elite speed and can torch defenses like he did in the Gator Bowl against Clemson. If he and new signal caller Brock Vandergriff can get on the same page, this duo could be hard to stop. Brown is a true playmaker and may be a player that isn't getting enough love outside of Kentucky circles.
RB Rahiem Sanders -- South Carolina
Ole Miss fans know this name as the Arkansas transfer has done his fair share of damage to the Rebels in the past. Does a new environment elevate his game even more? The Rebs have to go to Columbia, which will be a challenge, but does Ole Miss' revamped LB room get it done? The Gamecocks will have a first-year starter under center and will try to pound the rock.
OT Will Campbell -- LSU
While left tackle might not be the biggest X-factor, Campbell is one of the better ones in college football, and with the Rebels' haul of D-linemen, he will definitely have his hands full. Should be a fun battle on the edge in the Bayou.
WR Deion Burks -- Oklahoma
The transfer wideout from Purdue burst onto the scene after a monster spring game where he and quarterback Jackson Arnold looked like they had been playing together for a while. Oklahoma is a sneaky team with lots of talent. With Texas getting most of the attention among the SEC newcomers, watch out for Burks and the Sooners.
QB Taylen Green -- Arkansas
The Boise State transfer is a dual threat that new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino loves in his quarterbacks. He hasn't proved it at this level yet, but this is something to watch as the season progresses. Green was named the starter early in the spring, and Sam Pittman knows if this doesn't work, he could be out in Fayetteville.
QB Carson Beck -- Georgia
Beck is the obvious choice for the Dawgs as he has the best odds to win the Heisman and some of the best odds to be the top quarterback taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. He had a monster game in Athens against the Rebels last year, so it should be an interesting duel with this retooled secondary.
QB Graham Mertz -- Florida
Mertz ranked fifth in passing efficiency in the SEC last year, and Florida seems to have lots of doubters. If Mertz has a great year, it could save Billy Napier's job.
Mississippi State -- Jeff Lebby
This will be the first Egg Bowl in the saddle for Jeff Lebby as the head coach in Starkville. You know he is going to try to throw the whole kitchen sink at Pete Golding and his defense when he faces his former boss in Lane Kiffin.