Why is Everyone Sleeping on 'Most Improved' Tre Harris? | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses Lane Kiffin saying that a candidate for the most improved player on the team is Tre Harris. We all remember how good Harris was in 2023 when he was almost uncoverable one-on-one to the point that PFF rated him the top wideout against single coverage a year ago. If he is improved like Kiffin says, this may be a greatest-of-all-time type of season in 2024.
Ole Miss is going into the 2024 football season with its highest preseason AP Poll ranking of No. 6 since 1970 when it was No. 5 in the country. The similarities between the two preseasons are obvious, but the football gods owe Ole Miss some good fortune after Archie Manning broke his arm.
In our final segment of the day, we talk Shekai Mills-Knight from the Baylor School being RPM'd to Ole Miss by Steve Wiltfong.
