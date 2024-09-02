Why Jaxson Dart's Isn't the Biggest Story From the Rebels' Win | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the Rebels' complete demolition of the Furman Paladins, and while quarterback Jaxson Dart's historic night was amazing, it wasn't the story of the ballgame as the new-look defense slammed the door on the Furman offense, ending the game before it started.
Any other year, Jaxson Dart having the greatest quarterback performance in a half in Ole Miss history would get the headlines, but not last night. That being said, Dart threw for over 350 yards in a half with five touchdowns and put together a superb performance against Furman. Juice Wells, Tre Harris and Caden Prieskorn all caught long touchdowns on the night for an Ole Miss offense that is looking a lot like the 2019 LSU Tigers early on.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about Week 2 of SEC football betting lines, featuring the Texas Longhorns traveling to the Big House to play the Michigan Wolverines and the Tennessee Volunteers going to Charlotte to face the NC State Wolfpack. Add in the first conference game of the year between the South Carolina Gamecocks (who squeaked by Old Dominion on Saturday) against the Kentucky Wildcats, and, of course, the Ole Miss Rebels host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
