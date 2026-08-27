Why Jehiem Oatis Followed Pete Golding to Ole Miss

Ole Miss acquired a standout defensive tackle this transfer portal cycle, and it's not just about the talent.

Former Colorado and Alabama defensive lineman Jahiem Oatis didn't just want to come to a top program, but to reunite with a former coach. Pete Golding was Oatis's defensive coordinator at Alabama, and now the Mississippi native is finally making his way home for a final college season.

Familiarity with Golding, combined with coming home, made the Rebels a clear choice for his senior year.

Homecoming

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis sacks Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jaheim Oatis and Pete Golding aren't new to each other and have worked together before, and the defensive lineman will be closer to home.

During Oatis' freshman season at Alabama, Golding was the defensive coordinator for the Tide.

"Pete was my defensive coordinator when I played at Alabama my freshman year."

Many of Ole Miss' newest transfers are walking into a brand-new system with no previous relationship with the coaching staff. Players like Keaton Thomas, Luke Ferrelli, and Johntay Cook will all now have to adjust to how the Rebels run their program. However, Oatis has already gotten a taste of how Golding coaches, communicates with his team, and builds bonds with the roster.

Oatis touched on how personable a coach Golding is, helping his reunion with the head coach feel like a natural fit before his senior year at Ole Miss.

"He's somebody you can walk up to, ask about something if you have a problem"

Pete Golding has consistently talked about building a culture built on established trust and open communication over the offseason. In year one for the new Rebels head coach, that's exactly how the entire program will keep its momentum from last season. Luckily for the defensive lineman, he'll be walking into a scheme he's comfortable with, with a relationship that's already been built.

Oatis mentioned how big a factor being from Mississippi was during his recruitment in the transfer portal cycle.

"I wanted to come back home to Mississippi, you know, and just ball out with my brothers back here."

After being away from home for the first couple of seasons, it's fairly understandable why Jaheim Oatis made his decision. Being able to spend more time with family is nothing but a morale booster, something to help the defensive tackle when things might not go as planned during the season.

A homecoming like this gives Pete Golding a head start, a proven piece that doesn't need a full season of building comfort between the two parties; he already knows what Jaheim Oatis can do.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.