Why Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Beat Georgia Southern | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses why Ole Miss football is going to beat Georgia Southern Saturday, and it really starts with a mismatch in the running game.
The other mismatch will be the Georgia Southern offensive line going against the Ole Miss defensive line, and this should be the first real game that you see Walter Nolen and JJ Pegues get double teams, leaving the game-wrecking jobs on Princely Umanmielen and Suntarine Perkins.
In our final segment of the day, we talk this being the last non-conference game for Jaxson Dart to pad stats before conference play starts next week.
Remember Saturday's game is powder blue for fans, so head to College Corner for all your game day needs.
