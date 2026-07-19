The One Question Pete Golding Can't Avoid at SEC Media Days

As Pete Golding makes his way to the podium during SEC Media Days, there will certainly be many inquiries about the Rebels' plans and the additions to their roster.

However, there is one thing that will be talked about first before anything else: the transfer portal drama surrounding Luke Ferrelli of the Clemson Tigers and tampering accusations against Ole Miss.

What actually happened?

Oct 12, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Sweeney during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Luke Ferrelli scandal turned out to be one of the major stories for the off-season in college football after Dabo Swinney, who is the head coach of Clemson, accused Golding and the Rebels of making contact with transfer linebacker Luke Ferrelli.

Swinney claims that Golding directly contacted the player, including sending details of the NIL deal when Ferrelli was playing for the Tigers. Swinney said that he had the evidence in the form of text messages and timetables.

Golding has responded to the claims by defending Ole Miss’ compliance with regulations, while at the same time stressing that any problems need to be settled through the NCAA’s enforcement process and not by public claims.

But in spite of that, no matter what happens with the investigation in the end, the scandal is now linked to Golding entering his first season with the Rebels.

If you're new around here just say it

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. Dabo Swinney | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While headlines have not been good on a national level, Ole Miss fans have a different point of view.

Ole Miss has been one of the best schools over the past decade when it comes to the transfer portal, and Dabo Sweeny is notorious for not moving with the times; hence the recent Clemson failure since their electric late 2010s run.

Luke Ferrelli didn't fully sign with Clemson when Pete Golding and the Rebels snagged him for a better deal.

In the landscape of today’s college football, where team composition has forever changed because of the transfer portal and the NIL, Ole Miss is always known to be one of the aggressive programs. Whether everyone likes how things go at Ole Miss or not, it has always proven itself to be effective.

That is why the problem of Clemson is bound to become the very first question that will be posed to Golding at the SEC Media Days.

Media members are expected to hear something regarding the accusations made, the NCAA involvement, and whether or not this situation has become a distraction for the university.

Once all these questions are answered, Golding will have an opportunity to turn his attention to football and discuss the possibly gifted team.

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