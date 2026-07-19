How Close Is Ole Miss to Competing for an SEC Championship?

In the weeks following the Southeastern Conference Championship, the Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in a quarterfinal battle in New Orleans for the National Championship.

After defeating the reigning SEC Champions weeks after claiming their conference title, the Ole Miss Rebels made a strong case that they deserved a place in the championship. While we might never know how Ole Miss would have played in Atlanta, the better question lies on if they can make it there this season.

Instead of playing for an SEC title, Ole Miss pivoted their attention to the College Football Playoff and finished the year as one of the nation’s last teams standing. Their postseason run might have softened emotions of missing the conference title game last season but is there a drive to head to Atlanta this season?

Last Year’s Matchup

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier rushes during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The SEC Championship took place last year at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, between Georgia and the Alabama Crimson Tide after sorting through a four-way tie with Ole Miss and Texas A&M, who all finished 7-1 in conference play. The SEC took to the statistics sheets, taking a more in-depth look at the head-to-head results against common opponents, against highest-place common opponents, and at opponents’ cumulative conference winning percentages.

Alabama took to the matchup after defeating Auburn in the Iron Bowl, and Georgia found its spot after Texas A&M’s loss to Texas. Ole Miss lost in the tiebreaker, most likely due to its loss to Georgia earlier in the season.

The close finish set the Rebels up for the postseason; Ole Miss received an at-large bid to host a first-round game in Oxford and concluded the season as one of the best in program history.

What This Season is Projecting

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss hands the ball off to running back Kewan Lacy during the second quarter against the Washington State Cougars | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the conclusion of last season, the Rebels have proved to be a dominant team against SEC opponents, against national championship contenders, and overall. But one thing from last season is staying the same: Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy, and the drive to win.

Chambliss is giving the Rebels another chance, drawing on his experience with the Rebels’ offensive set and gauging the talent necessary to compete in the conference.

Lacy has continuously been ranked as one of the top running backs in the country with impressive yard production. Between the two, the Rebels have leaders to push the championship narrative.

The offense is only as strong as the defense; in this first season under head coach Pete Golding, the defense has the potential to be one of the SEC’s top units if it consistently forces turnovers and limits opponents’ offenses.

How to Make an Appearance

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss runs the ball during the second quarter against the Washington State Cougars | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After their 11-1 season, if they can win consistently in the conference against multiple ranked SEC teams, they should appear in the championship.

One thing the Rebels must keep in mind is that the SEC leaves little room for error; one loss can cost a trip to Atlanta.

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