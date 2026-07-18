Predicting Ole Miss' Next First-Team All-American

The Ole Miss Rebels are staring down an exciting season under first-year head coach Pete Golding. He offset losses in the transfer portal and brought back important players.

This group has plenty of experience. They're the fourth-oldest team in the SEC by average age (20.35), which should bode well for a coach entering his first full regular season.

There wasn't a single Ole Miss player who was a first-team All-American selection last season, but this year, there will be multiple players in the mix. Here is a ranking of three players who are most likely to earn that honor.

3. Lucas Carneiro, K

Mississippi Rebels kicker Lucas Carneiro kicks off. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It may be easy to forget about the kicker, but Lucas Carneiro has a serious shot at being a first-team All-American. Last season, Carneiro didn't miss an extra point, converting on all 56 of his tries.

More impressively, he was 31-of-35 on his kicks and only missed two field goals inside of 50 yards. He was a first-team selection in Phil Steele's preseason All-American team.

2. Trinidad Chambliss, QB

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss runs the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a full offseason and a full slate of games, Trinidad Chambliss has an opportunity to ascend as one of the best players in college football.

Last season, Indiana's Fernando Mendoza was the consensus first-team All-American quarterback. With only one spot allotted to the quarterback, it won't be easy for Chambliss, but he has the ability to do it.

Chambliss threw for nearly 4,000 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. If he can eclipse that passing total with 30+ touchdowns, his odds look significantly better. Of course, there are far bigger awards in Chambliss' eyes, but this would be a prestigious honor for an unlikely hero.

1. Kewan Lacy, RB

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy celebrates a touchdown. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It would be shocking if Kewan Lacy isn't a first-team All-American by the end of the year, assuming he stays healthy. Steele named the Ole Miss running back to his first-team preseason list.

Lacy ran for over 1,500 yards and 24 rushing touchdowns last season. There is no reason to believe he can't replicate those same numbers in 2026. He and Chambliss are the engines of this offense, making for the most dynamic offensive pairing in college football.

Lacy will have a great offensive line in front of him. If he can maintain or eclipse his stats from last year, it's a guarantee he'll be one of the two first-team running backs.

Lacy would become the third Ole Miss player to be a consensus first-team All-American, joining Walter Nolen (2024) and Elijah Moore (2020).

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