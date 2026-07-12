Why Ole Miss Could Be the SEC's Most Adaptable Offense in 2026

How will teams look to beat Ole Miss in 2026?

It’s an intriguing question, not only because it’s July and there are still weeks to go until the first snaps of the season are taken. Yet also because, on paper, the Rebels have the makings of the most adaptable team in college football this season.

Which is precisely why the Rebels shouldn’t be overlooked when it comes to SEC Championship and College Football Playoff contention.

This isn’t to say that the Rebels don’t have questions. There are certainly many as they look to balance the losses of key players from last season while also integrating another top-15 transfer portal class.

Yet, despite it all, the Rebels under head coach Pete Golding on paper look to be a team set up to win multiple ways.

Smash-Mouth

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) runs the ball and scores a touchdown during the first round of the College Football Playoff against Tulane at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Do you want to play within a box and try to lessen the effect of the playmakers on the perimeter? Offensive coordinator John David Baker likely loves this idea, as it means he can lean on the returning Doak Walker Award winner, Kewan Lacy, to win them the game.

While much of the Lane Kiffin offense called for more of the flash-and-dash variety, opting to allow the athletes on the perimeter to win downfield. Lacy's return now has the Rebels expected to take on a more physical approach to offense this season.

And rightfully so; if you have the best returning running back in college football, why not use him?

More Kiffin-Esque

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) throws a pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If teams aren’t so keen on making it a battle at the line of scrimmage and want to force the new-look wide-receiving corps to beat them, then Ole Miss has a point-guard-like quarterback and playmaker in his own right, with Trinidad Chambliss.

Yes, without De’Zhaun Stribling, Harrison Wallace II, and Cayden Lee, Chambliss doesn’t have much returning production out wide. Yet, the additions of Horatio Fields, Jontay Cook II, and Darrell Gill, among others, all fit the mold of what has worked in the past.

With an unproven receiving corps, this may very well be the route opposing defenses opt for early in the season. They will stack the box and make Chambliss and Co., beat them.

While we have yet to see what rapport Chambliss can build with his new weapons, his ability to remain explosive last season while limiting turnovers could be useful yet again.