The Biggest Matchup Advantage Ole Miss Could Have All Season

The Rebels enter the 2026 college football season with extremely high expectations. They are fresh off a playoff run in which Ole Miss won two games against Tulane and Georgia, capping off one of the best seasons in program history.

With the hiring of defensive coordinator Pete Golding as head coach following Lane Kiffin's departure to LSU, Golding led Ole Miss to two playoff victories, giving Rebels fans confidence that he can succeed at the helm.

The Rebels retained much of their offensive production with the return of Trinidad Chambliss after he won his injunction, along with Kewan Lacy, who many fans thought could potentially follow Kiffin to LSU.

Kewan Lacy Gives Ole Miss an Advantage in the Run Game

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) celebrates a touchdown during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kewan Lacy returns to the Rebels after a phenomenal 2025 season, in which he put up record-breaking numbers. Lacy carried the ball 306 times for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns, setting the program record for rushing yards and touchdowns in a single season.

Ole Miss returns a key number of offensive linemen while also adding Carius Curne from LSU through the transfer portal. This continuity and added talent will be a key factor in ensuring the run game remains as elite as it was during the 2025 season.

The Rebels will attempt to take some of the pressure off Lacy after his 306 carries led all of college football in 2025. Ole Miss added a talented running back through the transfer portal in Makhi Frazier, who will help reduce the wear and tear Lacy experienced during the 2025 season.

Chambliss' Ability as a Runner Boosts the Rebels' Rushing Attack

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether it is a designed run or a scramble outside of the pocket, Trinidad Chambliss has proven in his first season playing Division I football that he can create explosive plays with his legs.

Chambliss ran for 527 yards and eight touchdowns during the Rebels' historic 2025 campaign. In the College Football Playoff matchup against Tulane, he rushed for 36 yards and two touchdowns, helping Ole Miss make a deep run in the College Football Playoff.

The Ole Miss Rebels will most likley have an advantage on the ground against every team they face in 2026. Although the Rebels will face some of the toughest rushing attacks in the SEC, including a Week 1 matchup against Louisville, which features some of the best running backs in the country, Ole Miss' own rushing attack will remain one of its biggest strengths.

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