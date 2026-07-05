The Ole Miss Coach Nobody Is Talking About Could Shape the Entire Season

During the midst of Ole Miss' greatest season in program history, the Rebels underwent several coaching changes that reshaped the outlook for the 2026 season.

Former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin left the Rebels before the College Football Playoff, paving the way for then-defensive coordinator Pete Golding to take over as the program's permanent head coach.

Kiffin also brought former Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. with him to LSU. Weis served as Kiffin's offensive coordinator beginning in 2022 and helped lead one of the most explosive offenses in college football during his tenure in Oxford.

Ole Miss then hired John David Baker as the program’s new offensive coordinator for 2026, placing significant expectations on him to replicate the offensive success the Rebels experienced under Weis.

John David Baker Brings Familiarity

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) celebrates his touchdown during the first round of the College Football Playoff against Tulane at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Rebels will have one of the best quarterback-running back duos in college football, bringing back both offensive stars from the 2025 season in quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy.

John David Baker is very familiar with the high-tempo, fast-paced Rebels offense, as he spent three years on the Ole Miss coaching staff serving in multiple roles, including co-offensive coordinator from 2022 to 2023 and tight ends coach from 2021 to 2023.

The Rebels hired from within during their coaching search, as Golding was already serving as the defensive coordinator before being promoted to head coach just before the College Football Playoff.

During his two seasons as co-offensive coordinator, Baker was part of an Ole Miss offense that consistently ranked among the most productive in program history, including two finishes that landed in the top five for total offense. One of the defining moments of that stretch came in 2022, when the Rebels set a new school record on the ground with 3,336 rushing yards.

John David Baker Has Found Success Outside of Ole Miss

Head coach Pete Golding speaks at Ole Miss “Meet the Rebels” in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Baker spent time with East Carolina, where he helped guide the Pirates’ offense into one of the more productive units in the country. ECU finished 15th nationally in total offense and 31st in scoring offense, averaging 32.7 points per game.

Baker helped coach one of the best Ole Miss quarterbacks in school history, in Matt Corral, The Rebels led the SEC in total offense (492.5 ypg) during that season.

In his first season at Ole Miss, Baker helped develop one of the best quarterbacks in program history, Corral, as the Rebels led the SEC in total offense with 492.5 yards per game.

With enough talent on the roster and continuity on the coaching staff, Ole Miss has a real chance to get back to the College Football Playoff in 2026. Baker will be at the center of that push as the primary play caller.

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