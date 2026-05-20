Why Ole Miss Football Could Have the SEC's Best Offensive Line

Pete Golding built his reputation on stopping offenses.

Now he has one to protect.

The first-year Ole Miss Rebels head coach inherits an offensive line that helped the Rebels go 13-2 last season, reach the College Football Playoff and rank No. 2 in the country in total offense at 489.7 yards per game. Most of the pieces that drove that production are back.

The core starts with Brycen Sanders, the full-time center for the Rebels last season. Next to him is the Kent Hull Trophy winner Patrick Kutas, which goes to the best lineman in the state of Mississippi. Kutas allowed just one sack and two quarterback hits across 804 snaps last season, one of the cleaner stat line of any guard in the SEC. Guard Delano Townsend rounds out the interior.

​“It’s organized chaos, like a demolition crew,” Kutas said of playing in the trenches. “And especially for us. We play so fast — especially last year — and communicate so well that we’re firing on all cylinders and we’re messing dudes up left and right. It’s such a satisfying feeling.”

The tackle spots bring new faces wih significant credentials.

Ole Miss Returns 3 Starters, Adds 2 Big Newcomers

Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Brycen Sanders (62) blocks during the first quarter against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Terez Davis is slotted to take over at left tackle, even though he served as a backup behind Diego Pounds. He was stellar as a true freshman at Maryland, blocking for the No. 3 passing offense in the Big 10. At 6-5, 305 pounds and learning from a talented offense last year, Davis is poised to break out along the blindside.

Then there's Carius Curne, who 247sports tabbed as the second-best offensive tackle in the entire transfer portal after one season at LSU. Curne earned five starts for the Tigers as a true freshman, playing from both the left and right side of the line.

The success of the Rebel line depends on how quickly the tackles mesh with a returning interior that has no such questions. Curne already played in the SEC, so the speed and physicality is not new to him. Davis got his feet wet in Oxford last season, so neither are walking into the unknown. Sanders and Kutas, meanwhile, combined for more than 1,600 snaps between them last year, helping the Rebels rank No. 2 in total yards per game.

The 2025 line blocked for a Doak Walker Award finalist and a Maxwell Award semifinalist, helping carry Ole Miss to its best season in modern history. Most of it is still here, and the parts that are not were replaced by a top tackle in the portal and a former Power Four starter.

Plain and simple, the case for the SEC's best offensive line runs through Oxford.

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