Why Rebels Join Georgia and Mizzou as CFP Frontrunners | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Watch today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast HERE.
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses Pick Six Previews putting out a specific stat, and we drill down on that a little more for the Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels. These teams have a legit shot to win the College Football Playoff this winter, and we tell you why and how.
In the second segment of the show, we talk about the SEC meetings in Destin, Fla., and Texas and Oklahoma are experiencing their first SEC meetings before they enter the league on July 1 of this year. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey also talked about potentially implementing injury reports as well, which would be a change from the way Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss currently operate.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about high school recruiting, and official visit month starts Friday. Ole Miss is expecting a visit from Keon Young of Lakeland, Fla., and we look at what type of player this Lakeland Dreadnaught is and what Ole Miss could potentially get.
