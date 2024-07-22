Why the Media Hating on Jaxson Dart is Good for Ole Miss | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the gift that Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin got at the end of SEC Media Days when Jaxson Dart wasn't named to a single All-SEC team at quarterback. We talk about how this counteracts six months of rat poison and sets Dart up to really show up in the biggest games in the Rebels' 2024 playoff run.
In the second segment of the show, we talk about Tre Harris, Walter Nolen and Caden Prieskorn being named to the All-SEC First Team which is tied for second in the SEC for First Team Offense and Defense selections. We also talk about Jared Ivey and Princely Umanmielen making the teams to make three All-SEC defensive linemen this year. Ulysses Bentley IV also made Third Team All-SEC.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about running back Shekai Mills-Knight possibly getting close to committing to the Rebels.
WANT MORE OLE MISS SPORTS CONTENT?
Follow and Subscribe to the Podcast on these platforms:
🎧 Spotify
Social Media
Follow on X: https://twitter.com/TheStevenWillis
Follow on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/304042520680920
Follow on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/loolemiss/?hl=en
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
These days every new potential hire can feel like a high stakes wager for your small business. That’s why LinkedIn Jobs helps find the right people for your team, faster and for free. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/lockedoncollege. Terms and conditions apply.
Gametime
Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply.
FanDuel
FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook. Right now, NEW customers get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS with any winning GUARANTEED That’s A HUNDRED AND FIFTY BUCKS – with any winning FIVE DOLLAR BET! Visit FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON to get started.
eBay Motors
From brakes to exhaust kits and beyond, eBay Motors has over 122 million parts to keep your ride-or-die alive. With all the parts you need at the prices you want, it’s easy to bring home that big win. Keep your ride-or-die alive at EbayMotors.com. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
https://www.pickledstore.com/products/stuarts-cajun-dill-pickles-quart.html