Why the Ole Miss Rebels Wide Receiver Room has Been Crucial to Early Season Success
During the first three weeks of the campaign, the Ole Miss Rebels proved why they were so highly praised before the season, and a big part of that has come from the team's passing offense.
Coming into the year, everyone in the program was under the microscope in preparation for the most anticipated season in recent memory. Alongside a stifling defense that has yet to allow a touchdown, the Rebels offense is averaging 56 points per game.
A big reason why is obviously the great quarterback play behind Jaxson Dart, but the guys on the receiving end have also been stellar, helping Dart maintain an 83 percent completion rate. The Rebs receivers have combined for over 1,300 yards in just three weeks, averaging 434.9 yards per game through the air.
Leading the charge has been the tandem of Tre Harris and Juice Wells who are both off to fantastic starts in the 2024-25 campaign. Harris has a team-leading 27 receptions for 403 yards along with two trips to the end zone as he looks to push for his first collegiate 1,000-yard season.
Wells has been right there with him, being the only player outside of Dart to find the end zone in all three games this season.
However, they are not alone as the rest of the wide receiver room has been making waves as well. Sophomore standout Cayden Lee was tasked with taking on a few extra responsibilities ahead of Week 1 due to injuries, and he has been a growing part of the offense. Lee has surpassed Wells in receptions and yards through the first three weeks while scoring a touchdown in the second half of the season opener against Furman.
Tight end Caden Prieskorn has also been a big factor for the Rebels offense, as he has been great as an extra lineman in the run game. He has also racked up 7 catches for 131 yards and a touchdown, averaging just under 19 yards a catch.
Last but definitely not least, Jordan Watkins, who was battling injuries throughout camp, made his season debut in Week 2 against Middle Tennessee State and knocked some rust off, grabbing one catch for 28 yards. Watkins still seemed to be on a pitch count in Week 3 and only had one reception once again, but this time, he took it 75 yards to the house for his first touchdown of the season.
Despite missing some time, Watkins stayed focused on himself and trusted his teammates instead of rushing back onto the field.
"There wasn't really any rush to really get back on the field just because we've got guys who can go out there and make plays," Watkins said in his Monday press conference.
The Ole Miss Rebels have had a solid start start to the season, but there is still work to do as they prepare for their final non-conference game of the season against Georgia Southern this Saturday at 6:45 p.m. CT.