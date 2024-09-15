Ole Miss Rebels WR Cayden Lee is Becoming a Big Part of High-Powered Offense
Ole Miss defeated its first Power Four opponent of the year on the road at Wake Forest on Saturday, despite some sloppy play on both sides of the ball. While the Rebels were firing behind Jaxson Dart, Tre Harris and Juice Wells per usual, standout sophomore Cayden Lee has continued to make a big impact in the Rebels high-powered offense.
Lee was given a bigger work load before Week 1 when wideout Jordan Watkins was officially ruled inactive. Since then, Lee has seized every opportunity he has been given.
Lee helped the Rebels jump out to a quick start in Saturday's victory at Wake Forest as he was targeted on the first two plays of the game, going for 34 yards on his first two catches. This drive ultimately led to Ole Miss' first touchdown of the game in just 1:23 of game time.
He continued to make an impact later in the game, going for three more catches and finishing the game with a season-high 83 yards. Lee once again helped the Rebels offense with a 22-yard reception in another drive the ended in six points.
He was also utilized in the running game, taking two jet sweep carries for 18 yards, which could be a new ripple in the Rebs' offense.
Lee made his first splash of the season in Week 1 during Ole Miss' domination of Furman, going for four catches, 78 yards and his first touchdown of the year. He followed this effort the following week against Middle Tennessee, racking up another four catches for 64 yards.
Despite Watkins coming back over the last two weeks, Lane Kiffin and the rest of the coaching staff have continued to stick with Lee and utilize him in new ways, adding yet another explosive piece to this high-powered Ole Miss offense.